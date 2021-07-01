Forfar clash with Cove Rangers cancelled due to Covid issues in Aberdeen-based club’s squad

Forfar’s weekend friendly with Cove Rangers has been postponed after the Aberdeen-based side discovered ‘Covid issues’ within their squad.

Paul Hartley’s side were due to travel to Station Park on Saturday.

But Cove contacted Forfar on Thursday afternoon to reveal they’d be unable to fulfil the fixture due to ‘Covid problems within their squad.’

Gary Irvine’s men are attempting to find a new opponents for a weekend fixture as they continue their preparations ahead of the Premier Sports Cup opener against Ross County on July 10th.

⚠️ The pre-season match v @CoveRangersFC

scheduled for Station Park this Saturday has been cancelled due to covid issues for the visitors. Read more athttps://t.co/1fYxvfjZpl pic.twitter.com/2d89Km4WJ0 — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) July 1, 2021

The postponement comes after Angus neighbours Brechin City moved their match with Dundee United behind closed doors as a Covd-precaution.