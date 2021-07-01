Friday, July 2nd 2021 Show Links
Forfar clash with Cove Rangers cancelled due to Covid issues in Aberdeen-based club’s squad

By Ewan Smith
© SNS GroupForfar's weekend game with Cove Rangers is postponed due to Covid issues with the Aberdeen side
Forfar’s weekend friendly with Cove Rangers has been postponed after the Aberdeen-based side discovered ‘Covid issues’ within their squad.

Paul Hartley’s side were due to travel to Station Park on Saturday.

But Cove contacted Forfar on Thursday afternoon to reveal they’d be unable to fulfil the fixture due to ‘Covid problems within their squad.’

Gary Irvine’s men are attempting to find a new opponents for a weekend fixture as they continue their preparations ahead of the Premier Sports Cup opener against Ross County on July 10th.

The postponement comes after Angus neighbours Brechin City moved their match with Dundee United behind closed doors as a Covd-precaution.

