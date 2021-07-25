Former Raith Rovers cult hero Fernandy Mendy seals reunion with ex-Scotland and Rangers skipper Barry Ferguson

Former Raith Rovers cult favourite Fernandy Mendy has returned to Scottish football with Barry Ferguson’s Alloa Athletic.

Mendy, 27, made just 16 appearances for the Fifers following his arrival in 2019 but ingratiated himself to the Stark’s Park faithful with his passion, physicality and positive attitude.

The towering centre-back also enjoyed a spell on loan with Kelty Hearts, who were bossed by Ferguson in the Lowland League at the time.

Wearing the National Team shirt is always a massive pride 🇬🇼 pic.twitter.com/LEfHvVwFjJ — Fernandy Mendy (@NandoMendy23) June 12, 2021

And the ex-Rangers and Scotland skipper has wasted no time in taking Mendy to the Indodrill Stadium following his close-season release by Rovers.

Mendy, who recounted the story of his remarkable journey from Senegal to the SPFL earlier this year, recently earned a call-up to the Guinea-Bissau international squad.

Having returned from France, Mendy will be eligible to make his Alloa debut one his mandated period of isolation has been completed.