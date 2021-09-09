Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Ex-Rangers youngster Dylan Paterson tipped to shine as Arbroath boss Dick Campbell kicks out loan bids

By Ewan Smith
September 9 2021, 12.47pm
Dylan Paterson has been tipped to make a big impact at Arbroath
Dylan Paterson has been tipped to make a big impact at Arbroath

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell will resist the temptation to loan out Dylan Paterson after revealing the former Rangers youngster is a wanted man.

Paterson produced a man-of-the-match display for Arbroath in the weekend penalty shoot-out defeat to Aberdeen under-21s in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

And while that was his first competitive start for Red Lichties, former Rangers youngster Paterson has been tipped to shine by Campbell.

“I’ve had a lot of interest from other clubs in Dylan,” said Campbell. “Quite a few from lower leagues want to take him on loan but I don’t want him to go.

“He’s not going anywhere right now. I’ve got a lot of time for him as a player and I want to do right by him.

“If that means bleeding him in slowly to our team then so be it.

Arbroath star Dylan Paterson played in the same Rangers youth team as Billy Gilmour

“Dylan will be patient but he’s pushing me every single week to try and get a start.

“He’s a talented boy, a free spirit. He’s also a real pleasure to work with because he works his a*** off at training.

“His time will come at Arbroath.”

Campbell’s agony as Dylan Paterson and co are KO’d on penalties

Campbell was frustrated as his side were knocked out of a cup competition on penalties for the second time this season.

Arbroath lost 3-2 on spot-kicks to St Johnstone in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup. And they went down 4-1 to Dons youngsters on Saturday.

“Penalties is not a lottery,” said Campbell. “It’s a skill that you can perfect and sometimes you just have to make it simple.

“When I was a player I took 21 penalties and I scored 19 of them. I went for the bottom corner every single time.

“It’s really frustrating because we were the better team but now we’re out of the cup and focusing on the league.”

Dylan Paterson on playing with Billy Gilmour and the personal tragedy inspiring him to succeed at Arbroath

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier