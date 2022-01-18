Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose keeper Aaron Lennox faces weeks out after picking up injury in ‘frustrating’ offside call

By Scott Lorimer
January 18 2022, 1.44pm Updated: January 18 2022, 2.08pm
Aaron Lennox rushes out to clear the ball from Rory McAllister. The incident resulted in the Montrose keeper tearing his hamstring.
Aaron Lennox rushes out to clear the ball from Rory McAllister. The incident resulted in the Montrose keeper tearing his hamstring.

Montrose goalkeeper Aaron Lennox is set to be side lined after picking up an injury in a contentious offside incident against Cove Rangers.

The Aussie shot stopper had to be replaced deep into first-half stoppage time at Balmoral Park following a “frustrating” offside call.

Lennox ripped his hamstring when clearing the ball, despite Cove attacker Rory McAllister being in an offside position.

Aaron Lennox leaves the field with the Montrose physio.
Aaron Lennox leaves the field with the Montrose physio.

The officials gave a late decision, but by then the damage was done as the 28-year-old had raced from his line.

‘Frustrating rule’

Lennox now faces four to six weeks out injured and Montrose boss Stewart Petrie feels it could have been avoided.

“He has a tear in his hamstring,” he told Courier Sport.

“We’ll now gauge how bad that is. The initial reaction from Scotty [Shepherd, Montrose physio] was four to six weeks.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

“We’ll know more later this week when it settles down.

“It’s just an annoying one the way the offside rule works. Rory is offside but runs through and the linesman can’t flag until somebody touches it.

“It’s a frustrating rule and it’s nothing to do with the linesman, it’s not his fault. He’s just going by what the rules are but it has cost us a goalkeeper now for four to six weeks.

“We’re fortunate that we have Alan [Flemming] as back up and he’ll go in for now. But it is a frustrating one because Aaron has been outstanding and was a massive part of our unbeaten run.”

Petrie takes the blame

The Gable Endies’ 14-game unbeaten league run came to a halt on Saturday with the 1-0 defeat to Paul Hartley’s side.

The result meant Montrose dropped to third spot, ten points behind the league leaders.

Cammy Ballantyne attempts to get away from Cove players.
Cammy Ballantyne attempts to get away from Cove players.

Petrie said the result was on him.

“We changed the shape of the team for the start and it didn’t work for us and that’s my responsibility,” he said.

“We thought we’d try and surprise Cove and play something different to see if we could get in behind them – but the game plan didn’t work.”

