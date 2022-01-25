Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath chiefs ‘humbled’ as Player of the Year Awards event sells out in ONE HOUR

By Scott Lorimer
January 25 2022, 10.39am Updated: January 25 2022, 11.25am
Arbroath Commercial Director Paul Reid.
Arbroath FC Commercial Director Paul Reid.

Arbroath club chiefs have been left ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘humbled’ by fans who snapped up tickets for their awards bash in record time.

The Lichties have taken Scottish football by storm this season and it looks like their fans are desperate to cherish every bit of the action.

On Monday night, the club launched ticket sales for their Player of the Year awards in April, where fans can see their heroes in person while enjoying a three-course meal and entertainment from guest speakers.

Just one hour later, the club took to social media to advise that the event at the Carnoustie Gold Hotel had completely sold out.

‘Overwhelmed by response’

There is now also a lengthy waiting list for eager Lichties fans, should anyone drop out.

“We are truly overwhelmed once again by the amazing response from our supporters in selling out our dinner in record time,” Arbroath’s Commercial Director Paul Reid told Courier Sport.

“The backing of the club from everyone is truly humbling, and we are all so grateful to every single one of our supporters.”

The Arbroath Player of the Year Awards are set to take place on Saturday April 16, after they take on Queen of the South at Gayfield.

A new inductee to the club’s Hall of Fame will be announced at the event as well as awards being handed out to this season’s players

Further details on the guest speakers and how supporters can vote in the categories will be announced in due course.

3 Arbroath talking points: Dream season gets better as Scottish Cup tie against Hibs set up

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier