Arbroath chiefs ‘humbled’ as Player of the Year Awards event sells out in ONE HOUR

Arbroath club chiefs have been left ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘humbled’ by fans who snapped up tickets for their awards bash in record time.

The Lichties have taken Scottish football by storm this season and it looks like their fans are desperate to cherish every bit of the action.

On Monday night, the club launched ticket sales for their Player of the Year awards in April, where fans can see their heroes in person while enjoying a three-course meal and entertainment from guest speakers.

Arbroath FC Awards Dinner – Sold Out!

Thank you so, so much! The response has been incredible and after only 1 hour since our posting we have now completely sold out our Awards Dinner! Your support has always been incredible, but this season you have taken it to a new level! pic.twitter.com/hotl2H7znt — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 24, 2022

Just one hour later, the club took to social media to advise that the event at the Carnoustie Gold Hotel had completely sold out.

‘Overwhelmed by response’

There is now also a lengthy waiting list for eager Lichties fans, should anyone drop out.

“We are truly overwhelmed once again by the amazing response from our supporters in selling out our dinner in record time,” Arbroath’s Commercial Director Paul Reid told Courier Sport.

“The backing of the club from everyone is truly humbling, and we are all so grateful to every single one of our supporters.”

The Arbroath Player of the Year Awards are set to take place on Saturday April 16, after they take on Queen of the South at Gayfield.

A new inductee to the club’s Hall of Fame will be announced at the event as well as awards being handed out to this season’s players

Further details on the guest speakers and how supporters can vote in the categories will be announced in due course.