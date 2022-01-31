Arbroath sign ex-West Ham United kid Sam Ford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have added to their attacking options by signing ex-West Ham kid Sam Ford on a short-term deal.

The 23-year-old will join up with Dick Campbell’s side for the final part of the season.

Ford has been training with The Lichties and has impressed enough to earn a deal.

The forward, who was in the Hammers’ under-23 squad with England ace Declan Rice, had a number of other of clubs interested in him but the Championship leaders won the race for his signature.

‘Pacey, strong’

Campbell was delighted to land his man but may look to bring in further loan additions before the February 28 deadline for lower league clubs.

“He’s a good player,” he told Courier Sport. “I feel like I might be needing one or two players to cover in case of any injuries and suspensions.

“He’s an off-the-front player. We play 4-1-3-2, he can play in any of those forward five positions.

“He’s pacey, strong and he can take a chance.”

Ford had recently been playing his football at non-league Felixstowe & Walton United FC for a second spell.

Prior to that he was at Thróttur in the Icelandic Second Division, netting eight goals in 14 appearances.

He also had short spells at FC Kosice in Slovakia, Port Melbourne Sharks in Australia and before his first stint at Felixstowe after leaving West Ham in 2017.

Ford could make his debut in the maroon jersey on Friday when Arbroath take on Kilmarnock in a top of the table clash at Gayfield.