Arboath assistant boss Ian Campbell snubs title talk as he cites Gayfield side’s ‘massive togetherness’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell insists there is no title talk at Gayfield as he saluted the ‘massive togetherness’ at the Angus club.

Arbroath moved eight points clear in second place and remain just two adrift of leaders Kilmarnock after Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Ayr United.

They now face Raith Rovers next weekend knowing a win will all but secure a play-off spot and keep them very much in the race for top spot.

But while there are only six games left, Campbell has blanked out all Championship chat.

“There is no pressure on us,” said Campbell.

“We are where we are with six games to go but we don’t talk about winning championships.

“There are some very hard teams in this league who are all capable of winning games.

“But I do feel we are up there on merit. We’re a good side and we’ll see where this takes us.

“There’s a massive togetherness at the club. That’s not just on the playing side but throughout the club and it should stand us in good stead.”

Ian Campbell: Saturday morning training session paid off

Arbroath held a pre-game training session at Gayfield before having lunch together at the ground.

And with their winning goal coming from a Michael McKenna corner, Campbell believes the early start paid off.

“We had the players in early to work on set-pieces and corners,” revealed Campbell.

⚽️ @Jackthamilton30 wheels away the celebrate the opening goal for @ArbroathFC. Title challenge back ON. pic.twitter.com/u1okJoxpWt — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) March 19, 2022

“It seemed to pay off because scored from one. We’ll maybe have to do that again sometime!

“We have to be happy with the performance and result.

“We were first class at times. The wind was against us in the first half but we showed our defensive qualities.

“We then upped it in the second half and deserved to win.”