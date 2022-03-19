Arboath assistant boss Ian Campbell snubs title talk as he cites Gayfield side’s ‘massive togetherness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arboath assistant boss Ian Campbell snubs title talk as he cites Gayfield side’s ‘massive togetherness’

By Ewan Smith
March 19 2022, 6.19pm
Ian Campbell has played down title talk at Arbroath
Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell insists there is no title talk at Gayfield as he saluted the ‘massive togetherness’ at the Angus club.

Arbroath moved eight points clear in second place and remain just two adrift of leaders Kilmarnock after Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Ayr United.

They now face Raith Rovers next weekend knowing a win will all but secure a play-off spot and keep them very much in the race for top spot.

But while there are only six games left, Campbell has blanked out all Championship chat.

“There is no pressure on us,” said Campbell.

Arbroath's hat-trick hero Jack Hamilton
Ian Campbell was delighted as Jack Hamilton helped Arbroath clinch a crucial win

“We are where we are with six games to go but we don’t talk about winning championships.

“There are some very hard teams in this league who are all capable of winning games.

“But I do feel we are up there on merit. We’re a good side and we’ll see where this takes us.

“There’s a massive togetherness at the club. That’s not just on the playing side but throughout the club and it should stand us in good stead.”

Ian Campbell: Saturday morning training session paid off

Arbroath held a pre-game training session at Gayfield before having lunch together at the ground.

And with their winning goal coming from a Michael McKenna corner, Campbell believes the early start paid off.

“We had the players in early to work on set-pieces and corners,” revealed Campbell.

“It seemed to pay off because scored from one. We’ll maybe have to do that again sometime!

“We have to be happy with the performance and result.

“We were first class at times. The wind was against us in the first half but we showed our defensive qualities.

“We then upped it in the second half and deserved to win.”

