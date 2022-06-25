3 Arbroath talking points from win over Brechin as Lichties trialist duo named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath came from behind to beat Brechin City 2-1 in the sides’ first preseason game ahead of the new campaign.

The Lichties fielded a strong starting XI with two trialists starting alongside stars, including Nicky Low and Bobby Linn.

Both sides looked sluggish at times under the glaring sunshine in Angus and it was City who took the lead through Grady McGrath on 37 minutes, tapping in after some magic down the right from Marc Scott.

After the break, in which Dick Campbell and Craig Levein faced off in a penalty shoot-out, the Lichties came out stronger and won the tie thanks to strikers from Kieran Shanks and David Gold.

Courier Sport takes a look at 3 talking points as begin their preparations for another thrilling season in the Championship.

Trialists

Dick Campbell previously revealed that he had a couple of players up from England training with the side.

Both were given 45 minutes against the Highland League side.

Nick Dembele played up top alongside Dale Hilson, while Ikechi Eze filled a playmaker role.

My time @GosportBFC has come to an end. I’d like to thank everyone involved for a great season. From the staff, players and fans. Ups and Downs but the support was amazing throughout and I wish them nothing but success for the future! #UTB💙💛 pic.twitter.com/GIY6huYbpn — Nick Dembele (@NDembele_) June 24, 2022

Dembele, who recently left Gosport Borough in Isthmian Premier League, looked a big unit up top. He had a couple of efforts at goal and looked to show glimmers of quality, linking up with Bobby Linn.

Eze, whose brother is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, looked busy in the middle of the park and played a few clever balls out wide to open up play.

He was also denied by Brechin keeper Lenny Wilson, who made a fantastic save to stop his effort in the box.

Both trialists were taken off at the break.

They will continue to train with the side, but time will tell if they have done enough to impress Dick Campbell.

New boys

All three of Arbroath’s new recruits started on the bench.

Keeper Cammy Gill remained there but Kieran Shanks and Keaghan Jacobs were given a run-out for the second 45.

Both players looked right at home in the side.

Jacobs sat right in front of the back four, commanding the game. When danger approached, he was quick to get a tackle in to breakdown the Brechin attack.

At 32, he will still have a few years left in the tank and looks like he will add extra experience to the midfield.

Shanks, on the other hand, looks a handful up top. The young striker caused all sorts of problems up top after replacing trialist Dembele.

He worked his goal beautifully, opening up his body in the crowded penalty area to fire his shot into the top corner.

The former Aberdeen kid looks strong on the ball and has some pace about him. It’s still early days but he could be a real gem for Campbell’s side.

Championship preparations

With stars Michael McKenna and Colin Hamilton absent due to holidays other squad members looked capable of plugging the gaps.

The Lichties were the better team over the piece and, although the friendly counts for nothing, it will have down the side the world of good.

Bobby Linn rolled back the years with another 90 minutes while Dylan Patterson showed energy when introduced and could prove to be a valuable member of the team this season.

It’s early days but Arbroath look to be assembling a decent side, just a couple of players away from forming a team looking to mount another Championship charge.