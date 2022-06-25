3 Arbroath talking points from win over Brechin as Lichties trialist duo named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

3 Arbroath talking points from win over Brechin as Lichties trialist duo named

By Scott Lorimer
June 25 2022, 5.52pm
Dick Campbell gives his Arbroath side instructions during the friendly against Brechin
Dick Campbell gives his Arbroath side instructions during the friendly against Brechin

Arbroath came from behind to beat Brechin City 2-1 in the sides’ first preseason game ahead of the new campaign.

The Lichties fielded a strong starting XI with two trialists starting alongside stars, including Nicky Low and Bobby Linn.

Both sides looked sluggish at times under the glaring sunshine in Angus and it was City who took the lead through Grady McGrath on 37 minutes, tapping in after some magic down the right from Marc Scott.

After the break, in which Dick Campbell and Craig Levein faced off in a penalty shoot-out, the Lichties came out stronger and won the tie thanks to strikers from Kieran Shanks and David Gold.

Courier Sport takes a look at 3 talking points as begin their preparations for another thrilling season in the Championship.

Trialists

Dick Campbell previously revealed that he had a couple of players up from England training with the side.

Both were given 45 minutes against the Highland League side.

Nick Dembele played up top alongside Dale Hilson, while Ikechi Eze filled a playmaker role.

Dembele, who recently left Gosport Borough in Isthmian Premier League, looked a big unit up top. He had a couple of efforts at goal and looked to show glimmers of quality, linking up with Bobby Linn.

Eze, whose brother is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, looked busy in the middle of the park and played a few clever balls out wide to open up play.

He was also denied by Brechin keeper Lenny Wilson, who made a fantastic save to stop his effort in the box.

Both trialists were taken off at the break.

They will continue to train with the side, but time will tell if they have done enough to impress Dick Campbell.

New boys

All three of Arbroath’s new recruits started on the bench.

Keeper Cammy Gill remained there but Kieran Shanks and Keaghan Jacobs were given a run-out for the second 45.

Both players looked right at home in the side.

Jacobs sat right in front of the back four, commanding the game. When danger approached, he was quick to get a tackle in to breakdown the Brechin attack.

At 32, he will still have a few years left in the tank and looks like he will add extra experience to the midfield.

Shanks, on the other hand, looks a handful up top. The young striker caused all sorts of problems up top after replacing trialist Dembele.

Campbell believes Shanks can make the step up to the Championship.
Campbell believes Shanks can make the step up to the Championship.

He worked his goal beautifully, opening up his body in the crowded penalty area to fire his shot into the top corner.

The former Aberdeen kid looks strong on the ball and has some pace about him. It’s still early days but he could be a real gem for Campbell’s side.

Championship preparations

With stars Michael McKenna and Colin Hamilton absent due to holidays other squad members looked capable of plugging the gaps.

The Lichties were the better team over the piece and, although the friendly counts for nothing, it will have down the side the world of good.

Both sets of players shake hands at full-time
Both sets of players shake hands at full-time

Bobby Linn rolled back the years with another 90 minutes while Dylan Patterson showed energy when introduced and could prove to be a valuable member of the team this season.

It’s early days but Arbroath look to be assembling a decent side, just a couple of players away from forming a team looking to mount another Championship charge.

VIDEO: Watch Dick Campbell and Craig Levein go head-to-head in penalty shoot-out

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier