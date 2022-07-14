Dick Campbell praises ‘sensational’ start to Arbroath season as he reveals search for TWO new forwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell praises ‘sensational’ start to Arbroath season as he reveals search for TWO new forwards

By Scott Lorimer
July 14 2022, 8.00am Updated: July 14 2022, 10.35am
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Dick Campbell has revealed he is eyeing up some attacking reinforcements to strengthen his Arbroath side ahead of the new Championship season.

The Lichties strolled to a 3-0 win over Cowdenbeath in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday night.

Youngster Dylan Paterson opened the scoring before Colin Hamilton doubled their lead with a header shortly before half-time.

Luke Donnelly made it three midway through the second half.

New attacking signings sought

In all, Arbroath had 20 attempts with Campbell believing his team should have been more ruthless in front of goal.

The Lichties boss will now look to add more firepower to his front line to compete with new boy Kieran Shanks and Dale Hilson.

“We did well but could have scored a few more,” Campbell said.

The Arbroath players celebrate Dylan Paterson's opener.
“The purpose of the game was to get three points and everyone in the squad got game time which was good.

“Four new signings played and hopefully they’ll be good additions for us.

“We need strikers, out of the five that I am looking to bring in, two will be strikers.”

While Campbell is keen to add to his numbers, no new additions are expected before their trip to FC Edinburgh on Saturday.

‘Sensational start’ to season

A win at the newly-refurbished Meadowbank Stadium would cement their place in the knockout stages of the League Cup.

Campbell is delighted by the performances put in by his side, despite the short preseason schedule.

“It’s a good section we’ve got,” he said. “Don’t forget that St Mirren were in the middle of preseason and are a full-time outfit, we just started training again three weeks ago.

Dylan Paterson wheels away after netting the winner at St Mirren.
“To go to St Mirren and play the way we did and win was a sensational start.

“Cowdenbeath are my home town team, it’s a shame to see them in the Lowland League.

“We’ll go to Edinburgh on Saturday and officially open their stadium.”

Meanwhile, the Lichties gaffer was full of praise for the club’s refurbishment of Gayfield.

Over the summer, new turnstiles and offices have been built at the front of the ground while new seating has been installed in the stand and in the dugout.

“The whole place is just an amazing place now,” Campbell added. “The pitch is looking fabulous with new dugouts and stand seats.

“That’s why I believe we are still the best part-time team in Scotland.”

