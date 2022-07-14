Dick Campbell praises ‘sensational’ start to Arbroath season as he reveals search for TWO new forwards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell has revealed he is eyeing up some attacking reinforcements to strengthen his Arbroath side ahead of the new Championship season.

The Lichties strolled to a 3-0 win over Cowdenbeath in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday night.

Youngster Dylan Paterson opened the scoring before Colin Hamilton doubled their lead with a header shortly before half-time.

Luke Donnelly made it three midway through the second half.

New attacking signings sought

In all, Arbroath had 20 attempts with Campbell believing his team should have been more ruthless in front of goal.

The Lichties boss will now look to add more firepower to his front line to compete with new boy Kieran Shanks and Dale Hilson.

“We did well but could have scored a few more,” Campbell said.

“The purpose of the game was to get three points and everyone in the squad got game time which was good.

“Four new signings played and hopefully they’ll be good additions for us.

“We need strikers, out of the five that I am looking to bring in, two will be strikers.”

While Campbell is keen to add to his numbers, no new additions are expected before their trip to FC Edinburgh on Saturday.

‘Sensational start’ to season

A win at the newly-refurbished Meadowbank Stadium would cement their place in the knockout stages of the League Cup.

Campbell is delighted by the performances put in by his side, despite the short preseason schedule.

“It’s a good section we’ve got,” he said. “Don’t forget that St Mirren were in the middle of preseason and are a full-time outfit, we just started training again three weeks ago.

“To go to St Mirren and play the way we did and win was a sensational start.

“Cowdenbeath are my home town team, it’s a shame to see them in the Lowland League.

“We’ll go to Edinburgh on Saturday and officially open their stadium.”

Meanwhile, the Lichties gaffer was full of praise for the club’s refurbishment of Gayfield.

Gayfield has had a bit of a revamp over summer. All new turnstiles, office building (still to be finished) and seating in the stands and dugouts. Looking fresh. pic.twitter.com/5mHPmw1agC — Scott Lorimer (@scottlorimer89) July 13, 2022

Over the summer, new turnstiles and offices have been built at the front of the ground while new seating has been installed in the stand and in the dugout.

“The whole place is just an amazing place now,” Campbell added. “The pitch is looking fabulous with new dugouts and stand seats.

“That’s why I believe we are still the best part-time team in Scotland.”