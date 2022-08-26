Dunfermline boss James McPake explains why Airdrie’s visit is the kind of game he looks forward to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake explains why Airdrie’s visit is the kind of game he looks forward to

By Craig Cairns
August 26 2022, 1.40pm
James McPake is unbeaten in his first four league matches with Dunfermline.
James McPake is unbeaten in his first four league matches with Dunfermline.

James McPake said this weekend’s encounter with Airdrieonians is the type of game he ‘likes’ – and not just because it is League 1’s two unbeaten sides going head to head.

The Dunfermline Athletic manager means no disrespect to sides that come to the KDM Group East End Park to defend but is excited by the prospect of a team coming to attack.

McPake acknowledges there are different ways to win, which he would often deploy when the odds were against him in the Premiership with Dundee.

He sees Saturday’s top-of-the-table tie as an incentive, but nothing more at this stage of the season.

Plan to attack

“Nothing is going to be won or lost on Saturday, but of course we want to get a positive result from the game,” said McPake.

James McPake following last weekend’s draw at Kelty. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“It is one of the games that I like because Airdrie are going to come here and try and win.

“Every team wants to win games of football but when you strip it back a wee bit, teams come here to try and stay in the game and try and win it late on.

“Airdrie are going to come here with a game plan to attack us from the first minute and try and win the game and like ourselves be top of the league at the end of the game.”

Battle of beliefs

Under player-manager Rhys McCabe the Diamonds have also taken 10 points from their opening four matches.

Airdrie player-manager Rhys McCabe.

Unlike the Pars their defence has been breached, in the draw with Queen of the South.

Their attacking approach has led to them conceding a number of clear-cut chances, despite their impressive defensive record.

“I am not having a go at the other teams like Alloa who came and frustrated,” added McPake.

“Montrose to a degree came and frustrated but Airdrie won’t do that

“they will come here, come and attack and play their brand of football that they believe is the right way to play and they get a lot of joy from doing that.

“They have their beliefs, we’ve got our beliefs and I think that it is going to be a good game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Stewart Petrie.
Montrose recall Martin Rennie from Berwick loan as injury woes deepen
0
Jamie Gullan in pleased with his recent form.
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan explains 'vital' factor behind feeling the best he has…
0
Ian and Dick Campbell have found Arbroath's start to the season 'frustrating'.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell shares ‘immense frustration’ over transfers as Lichties target up to…
0
Scott Brown was replaced in the first half versus Hamilton.
Ian Murray gives Scott Brown fitness update and is 'relaxed' about Raith Rovers squad…
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
Dunfermline have shown their dominance in the air this season.
Dunfermline v Airdrieonians: What are fellow table-toppers' strengths and where are they vulnerable?
0
Dario Zanatta has left Raith Rovers for Hamilton.
Dario Zanatta joins Hamilton from Raith Rovers for 'undisclosed fee'
0
Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu is settling into life in Arbroath.
Daniel Fosu recalls 'surreal' Didier Drogba encounter during Chelsea trial and why he feels…
0

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0