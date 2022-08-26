Dunfermline boss James McPake explains why Airdrie’s visit is the kind of game he looks forward to

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake said this weekend’s encounter with Airdrieonians is the type of game he ‘likes’ – and not just because it is League 1’s two unbeaten sides going head to head.

The Dunfermline Athletic manager means no disrespect to sides that come to the KDM Group East End Park to defend but is excited by the prospect of a team coming to attack.

McPake acknowledges there are different ways to win, which he would often deploy when the odds were against him in the Premiership with Dundee.

He sees Saturday’s top-of-the-table tie as an incentive, but nothing more at this stage of the season.

Plan to attack

“Nothing is going to be won or lost on Saturday, but of course we want to get a positive result from the game,” said McPake.

“It is one of the games that I like because Airdrie are going to come here and try and win.

“Every team wants to win games of football but when you strip it back a wee bit, teams come here to try and stay in the game and try and win it late on.

“Airdrie are going to come here with a game plan to attack us from the first minute and try and win the game and like ourselves be top of the league at the end of the game.”

Battle of beliefs

Under player-manager Rhys McCabe the Diamonds have also taken 10 points from their opening four matches.

Unlike the Pars their defence has been breached, in the draw with Queen of the South.

Their attacking approach has led to them conceding a number of clear-cut chances, despite their impressive defensive record.

“I am not having a go at the other teams like Alloa who came and frustrated,” added McPake.

“Montrose to a degree came and frustrated but Airdrie won’t do that

“they will come here, come and attack and play their brand of football that they believe is the right way to play and they get a lot of joy from doing that.

“They have their beliefs, we’ve got our beliefs and I think that it is going to be a good game.”