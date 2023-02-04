James McPake hails ‘team performance’ from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake was delighted to see his side get stuck into the “hard side” of the game in their 2-0 victory over Montrose.

The first half at East End Park descended into a battle that saw the visitors spurn the better chances but the Pars take a 1-0 lead into half-time via Rhys Breen’s header.

Craig Wighton added a second after the break as the McPake’s men got back to winning ways after their draw at Clyde.

Breen was stretchered off in the second half after lengthy treatment but the manager suggested it may not be as bad as first feared.

“I don’t know what the doctors have done in there because he is hopping about and the stretcher has gone!” said McPake.

“He is a warrior as well and it takes a lot for him to go off albeit he got stretchered off today!

“I hate laughing because in case it is something but I was doing the team talk post-match and he walked by me.

“It was one where you had to do a double take, I thought my head was playing games with me”

First-half fight

The Dunfermline manager was pleased with how his side navigated the first half.

The Pars weren’t at their best but dug in as players like Chris Hamilton came to the fore.

A switch in formation also helped, with the Pars players again showing their flexibility.

“You need to do the hard side of the game to do anything,” added McPake.

Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to winning ways https://t.co/EXWLXJO5ug pic.twitter.com/FnrR1s8ekq — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) February 4, 2023

“I thought we out-fought them and out-ran them and out-played them at times when we did get the ball down.

“It was a really good team performance.

“We went from a [back] three to a four in the first half and settled very quickly.

“It’s not surprising because the lads have done the work on that and done that before.

“It’s another clean sheet for the team, for Deniz and that’s 12 goals in 22 (league) games.

“The record is good and it was important to get back to winning ways.

“We stressed that to the players and they were keen to do that.”

Wighton on form

There was also praise from Wighton who again stood out not just for his goal – his 11th in the last 19 games – but for his all-round play.

The striker is a favourite of the manager who is making the most of an injury-free run in his favoured position.

“Excellent, I thought. It is just the intelligence that he plays with.

“If you play to his strengths which we are doing, and a lot of work goes in through the week to use his intelligence because he is dragging people all over the pitch.”