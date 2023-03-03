New East Fife naming rights deal is ‘historic moment’ that brings ‘welcome cash injection’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New East Fife naming rights deal is ‘historic moment’ that brings ‘welcome cash injection’

By Craig Cairns
March 3 2023, 10.00am Updated: March 3 2023, 12.54pm
CEO of Donaldson Group Retail & Distribution Graham Johnston, left, and managing director for MGM Timber Steve Galbraith. Image: East Fife FC.
CEO of Donaldson Group Retail & Distribution Graham Johnston, left, and managing director for MGM Timber Steve Galbraith. Image: East Fife FC.

East Fife have signed a deal that will bring a “welcome cash injection” and see their home renamed MGM Timber Bayview Stadium.

The deal will span three-and-a-half years – and bring in an annual five-figure sum – starting from when the Fifers host Forfar Athletic in League Two this weekend.

As well as stadium naming rights, MGM Timber will be the shirt sleeve sponsor for the East Fife Girls and Women’s first team from the start of the 2023/24 season.

MGM Timber is part of the Donaldson Group, which includes businesses such as Donaldson Timber Engineering, Kitchens International, Stone Care and James Donaldson Timber.

“This is a historic moment for East Fife, as this partnership brings a welcome cash injection into the club and the largest commercial deal in the club’s history,” said the club’s commercial manager, Lee Gillies.

East Fife
Lee Gillies at Bayview Stadium.

“It was important that whoever we brought in for this opportunity was the right company and we feel we have found that in MGM Timber.

“They had to have the same ethos as us, a passion for football and for the community.

“MGM Timber and the Donaldson group are steeped in the history of East Fife FC and have supported us in the past and it feels like the perfect match.”

Quick turnaround

The deal sees the stadium’s name change from its current iteration – Locality Hub Bayview Stadium – that was sponsored by the late Dave Marshall.

Club chairman Jim Stevenson is “delighted” with the new “fantastic partnership”.

“We look forward to welcoming MGM Timber to our club and developing a close working partnership over the next three-and-a-half years and beyond,” he said.

East Fife chairman Jim Stevenson.
East Fife chairman Jim Stevenson.

“I would like to put on record my board’s thanks and my thanks to our commercial team of Lee Gillies and Scott Young for the tremendous work they have done over the last six months in not only securing this partnership, but the many others they have achieved in such a short space of time.”

