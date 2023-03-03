New East Fife naming rights deal is ‘historic moment’ that brings ‘welcome cash injection’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East Fife have signed a deal that will bring a “welcome cash injection” and see their home renamed MGM Timber Bayview Stadium.

The deal will span three-and-a-half years – and bring in an annual five-figure sum – starting from when the Fifers host Forfar Athletic in League Two this weekend.

As well as stadium naming rights, MGM Timber will be the shirt sleeve sponsor for the East Fife Girls and Women’s first team from the start of the 2023/24 season.

MGM Timber is part of the Donaldson Group, which includes businesses such as Donaldson Timber Engineering, Kitchens International, Stone Care and James Donaldson Timber.

“This is a historic moment for East Fife, as this partnership brings a welcome cash injection into the club and the largest commercial deal in the club’s history,” said the club’s commercial manager, Lee Gillies.

“It was important that whoever we brought in for this opportunity was the right company and we feel we have found that in MGM Timber.

“They had to have the same ethos as us, a passion for football and for the community.

“MGM Timber and the Donaldson group are steeped in the history of East Fife FC and have supported us in the past and it feels like the perfect match.”

Quick turnaround

The deal sees the stadium’s name change from its current iteration – Locality Hub Bayview Stadium – that was sponsored by the late Dave Marshall.

Club chairman Jim Stevenson is “delighted” with the new “fantastic partnership”.

“We look forward to welcoming MGM Timber to our club and developing a close working partnership over the next three-and-a-half years and beyond,” he said.

“I would like to put on record my board’s thanks and my thanks to our commercial team of Lee Gillies and Scott Young for the tremendous work they have done over the last six months in not only securing this partnership, but the many others they have achieved in such a short space of time.”