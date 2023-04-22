Brechin City star Euan Spark has had ‘incredible adventure’ in Highland League but would love SPFL return

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City star Euan Spark admits his Highland League journey has been an ‘incredible adventure’ this year.

Spark is looking forward to the buzz of a starring in a final day title decider with Buckie Thistle in front of 750 travelling City fans on Saturday.

Brechin need a win against Buckie, who are a point ahead of the Angus side, to secure the championship and book their SPFL pyramid play-off spot.

But while Spark and his shopaholic mum have enjoyed travelling across the north of Scoland, the ex-Dundee United youngster is plotting his exit route.

Sparky would love nothing more than to follow up that with promotion back to League Two via the play-offs.

“It’s incredible that is has gone to the final day,” said Spark.

“What a finish that is going to be. I doubt there are many other leagues, anywhere, that have a game like this.

“I didn’t know anything about the Highland League until I came back here.

“But what a fantastic league it is. It’s been an amazing adventure and if you ask our fans they’ll tell you they’ve loved the Highland League.

“My mum does too!

“She’s been to every single Highland League ground and she’s loving the fact that she’s found new towns to go shopping in.

⚽️ 𝙊𝙉𝙇𝙔 𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙀 𝙎𝙇𝙀𝙀𝙋 𝙏𝙊 𝙂𝙊!! Message from Chairman Kevin Mackie ahead of our title decider against Buckie Thistle tomorrow. ➡️ https://t.co/maLm7ZHeaB pic.twitter.com/DeDpHtnNwo — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) April 21, 2023

“We’ve rediscovered a feelgood factor at Brechin. Look at how many kids made the trip up to Keith on a Wednesday night.

“I don’t know how they got up for school the next day though!

“But as much as I love Wick Academy away, I want to take this club back up.

“I want to take the club back to where I believe they belong.

“The club was in the Championship before and that seems like a lifetime ago now.

“But we want to try to get the club back in the leagues. The only way to do that is to win the title then see what we do in the play-offs.”

Spark runs a hugely successful local business in Brechin, Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters.

And he has sensed the buzz around the community in the last few weeks.

He added: “I hear from the fans every single day at the coffee shop.

“It seems like everyone is going to Buckie. We played Celtic a few years ago and there were a lot of our fans at that game.

“But we will take even more up to Buckie Thistle.

“It would be massive for Brechin to win the league.

“I was part of the team that came down from League One so I’ve seen the darker side.

“The one thing we’ve never lost is our fans. I still recognise the same faces in the crowds from when we were in the league.

“And it’s down to us to try and give them something to smile about.”