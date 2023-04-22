Brechin City star Euan Spark has had ‘incredible adventure’ in Highland League but would love SPFL return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City star Euan Spark has had ‘incredible adventure’ in Highland League but would love SPFL return

Spark is keen to help City clinch the championship on Saturday with a win at title rivals Buckie Thistle before tackling the SPFL pyramid play-offs.

By Ewan Smith
Euan Spark is desperate to lift the Highland League title with Brechin City. Image: SNS.

Brechin City star Euan Spark admits his Highland League journey has been an ‘incredible adventure’ this year.

Spark is looking forward to the buzz of a starring in a final day title decider with Buckie Thistle in front of 750 travelling City fans on Saturday.

Brechin need a win against Buckie, who are a point ahead of the Angus side, to secure the championship and book their SPFL pyramid play-off spot.

But while Spark and his shopaholic mum have enjoyed travelling across the north of Scoland, the ex-Dundee United youngster is plotting his exit route.

Sparky would love nothing more than to follow up that with promotion back to League Two via the play-offs.

Euan Spark has enjoyed success on the park with Brechin City this year. Image: SNS

“It’s incredible that is has gone to the final day,” said Spark.

“What a finish that is going to be. I doubt there are many other leagues, anywhere, that have a game like this.

“I didn’t know anything about the Highland League until I came back here.

“But what a fantastic league it is. It’s been an amazing adventure and if you ask our fans they’ll tell you they’ve loved the Highland League.

“My mum does too!

“She’s been to every single Highland League ground and she’s loving the fact that she’s found new towns to go shopping in.

“We’ve rediscovered a feelgood factor at Brechin. Look at how many kids made the trip up to Keith on a Wednesday night.

“I don’t know how they got up for school the next day though!

“But as much as I love Wick Academy away, I want to take this club back up.

“I want to take the club back to where I believe they belong.

“The club was in the Championship before and that seems like a lifetime ago now.

“But we want to try to get the club back in the leagues. The only way to do that is to win the title then see what we do in the play-offs.”

Spark runs a hugely successful local business in Brechin, Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters.

And he has sensed the buzz around the community in the last few weeks.

He added: “I hear from the fans every single day at the coffee shop.

“It seems like everyone is going to Buckie. We played Celtic a few years ago and there were a lot of our fans at that game.

“But we will take even more up to Buckie Thistle.

“It would be massive for Brechin to win the league.

Euan Spark in barista mode at Maison Dieu. Image: DCT Media

“I was part of the team that came down from League One so I’ve seen the darker side.

“The one thing we’ve never lost is our fans. I still recognise the same faces in the crowds from when we were in the league.

“And it’s down to us to try and give them something to smile about.”

