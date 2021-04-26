Scottish Cup draw: St Johnstone and Dundee United kept apart, setting up possible all-Tayside final

A second all-Tayside Scottish Cup final in seven years is possible after St Johnstone and Dundee United were kept apart in the draw for the semi-finals.

Saints will have to beat St Mirren to keep their hopes of a domestic cup double alive, while United will be up against competition favourites Hibs in the last four.

The Tangerines have yet to beat Jack Ross’s men this season, while Saints have a two wins and one defeat record against the Buddies.

St Mirren got past Kilmarnock after a penalty shoot-out victory in the last of the quarter-finals – the third last eight clash to go to spot-kicks.

Their manager Jim Goodwin said: “I think St Johnstone might be the favourites for the cup with the way they won the League Cup. It will be a good game and we’ll look forward to it.”

The matches will be played on the weekend of May 8/9.

The final takes place on May 22.

As well as the glory of lifting the trophy, which is enough in itself, there are high stakes in terms of next season and financial benefits.

The cup winners will enter the 2021/22 Europa League at the final play-off stage.

Victory would take them into the group section but even in defeat there is a parachute of the newly-formed Europa Conference League.

In that third tier of European football there will be six fixtures in a four-club group, running through to December, and a seven-figure pot of money.