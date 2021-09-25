Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Mark Reynolds blasts referee Willie Collum over blunders that killed Dundee United cup hopes v Hibs and tainted his first team return

By Sean Hamilton
September 25 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 25 2021, 9.10am
Mark Reynolds feels hard done by after Dundee United crashed out of the Premier Sport Cup to Hibs.
Mark Reynolds reckons Dundee United were robbed of a fair crack at reaching the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals by dodgy refereeing decisions.

But he also fears his own reputation could take an unjust hammering after he was penalised for the spot kick that saw Hibs race three goals clear.

Reynolds replaced the injured Charlie Mulgrew 17 minutes into Thursday’s defeat to the Hibees and was fingered by referee Willie Collum on the stroke of half time for bringing down Paul McGinn in the box.

Replays showed the penalty award was extremely soft – and Reynolds revealed he told Collum on the pitch that he had made the wrong call.

The whistler later incorrectly ruled out a Peter Pawlett strike that would have made the score 3-2.

And after having to bide his time for a chance in Tam Courts’ United rear guard, the 34-year-old fears the referee’s decision-making could taint his big return to action.

“It’s one of those ones, you don’t know how much you can say,” said Reynolds.

“Pete’s goal is onside, it’s never a penalty. That’s the hardest thing to take.

“You can take not turning up or not taking your chances but when it’s outwith your control it’s hard to take.

“If you go after referees and say this and that you get hauled up for it.

“But with the penalty, I don’t know how he gambles or what he sees.

“I spoke to him on the pitch and he was convinced it was a penalty. I was telling him it wasn’t.

Peter Pawlett netted for Dundee United after a Kieran Freeman assist – but was denied a second.

“And Pete’s goal, if it brings us back to 3-2 it changes the whole game. It’s two massive decisons.

“It’s disappointing that happens and you are left to pick up the pieces.

“I know referees are human, but it doesn’t make it any easier to take.”

Reynolds, whose appearance against Hibs was his first since United’s opening day defeat to Aberdeen, added: “I knew I had to wait for my chance and then try and do as well as I could. I felt I did that.

“But you know what football is like, there were only a few thousand at the game, it was on Premier Sports.

“People will be looking at it and see I’ve given away a penalty and they’ll be thinking he’s been out the game for four or five weeks, he’s had a stinker.

“That’s from a guy’s mistake I have no control over.

Mark Reynolds skippered Dundee United last season.

“That’s the most frustating thing. You do everything you can to get back to try and reclaim your place.

“But if you ask anybody how I played they’ll say I’ve given away a penalty to make it 3-0 and it’s cost them (in) the cup.

“But if you were actually at the game you would see that wasn’t the case.”

With Sunday likely to come to soon for Charlie Mulgrew, Reynolds is hopeful of retaining his place in defence against Celtic.

And he is confident that Tam Courts’ way of playing gives United a fighting chance.

“These are the games you do want to play in,” he said.

“When we were in the Championship that’s what we spoke about, playing Rangers at Ibrox, Celtic at Parkhead, going to Hearts and Hibs.

Charlie Mulgrew has been a standout star for Dundee United this season.

“It’s disappointing when a team-mate gets injured but it opens the door up for me.

“And hopefully I can come back in and play games because when you are sitting on the bench you realise how much you miss it.

“Celtic have almost gone under the radar a wee bit, which is a strange thing to say.

“It’s like there’s still a bit of negativity around them from last year.

“They’re still a good side, they’re good going forward, they’re always dangerous.

“But we have gone into every game this season with a game plan and we feel if we commit to it then we can win the game.”

