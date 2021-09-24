Tam Courts reveals good Charlie Mulgrew and Marc McNulty injury news – but Celtic clash will come too soon for crocked Dundee United pair

Tam Courts has revealed the injuries sustained by Dundee United stars Charlie Mulgrew and Marc McNulty against Hibs are ‘not as bad as first feared’.

The pair were forced off as the Tangerines crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup on Thursday night.

However, the early indications are that neither player will require a lengthy lay off, with Mulgrew providing particular cause for optimism.

Sunday’s clash with Celtic will come too soon for the defender – as it will for McNulty, whose prognosis is less clear – but United’s head coach believes Mulgrew’s quick response to sustaining his injury at Tannadice has given him a chance of returning quickly.

“The boys were in this morning recovering and the initial feeling is one where, particularly with Charlie, it’s not as bad as first feared,” said Courts.

“We’re still currently assessing Marc so we’ll wait on that one settling down over the next 24 hours.

“But both are muscular injuries and both players are feeling optimistic at the moment.

“I think Charlie will struggle for Sunday but he’s a guy who knows his body and, fortunately for us, we were able to get him off in the nick of time against Hibs.

“That’s a relief.

“Charlie and Sparky are both influential players for us so to lose both of them against Hibs was really frustrating.

“But the positive is that both guys are in good spirits.

“Charlie has caught his situation before it became a bigger problem so thankfully we’re in with a fighting chance of having them back soon.”

Courts is relishing the opportunity to test his tactical know-how against Celtic on Sunday.

He sees similarities between the on-pitch projects both clubs are currently engaged in under new management.

And he is confident United’s players have enough belief in their new way of working to test the Hoops.

“Celtic are probably similar to us in that they’re a team on a journey,” Courts said.

“They’ve had a strong start to the season, they’ve recruited a number of players and, like us, they’ll have some steps forward on their journey and at times they might have a few steps backwards or sideways.

“But definitely a team on a journey right now – and doing quite well.

“it’s really exciting to be coming up against them.

“Personally, everything that I’m experiencing just now is a first – my first time going to Celtic Park, my first time facing Celtic, first time facing their manager, so everything’s exciting.

“But in terms of how we’re setting up tactically, what we’re asking the players to do, how healthy the competition is here, I think we’ve jockeyed the team into a decent position where it’s feeling quite good about itself.

“There was disappointment after the Hibs game – but that disappointment had to go straight after the game because we’ve got such a big game on Sunday.”