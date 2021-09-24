Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts reveals good Charlie Mulgrew and Marc McNulty injury news – but Celtic clash will come too soon for crocked Dundee United pair

By Sean Hamilton
September 24 2021, 10.26pm
Charlie Mulgrew was forced off against Hibs on Thursday.
Charlie Mulgrew was forced off against Hibs on Thursday.

Tam Courts has revealed the injuries sustained by Dundee United stars Charlie Mulgrew and Marc McNulty against Hibs are ‘not as bad as first feared’.

The pair were forced off as the Tangerines crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup on Thursday night.

However, the early indications are that neither player will require a lengthy lay off, with Mulgrew providing particular cause for optimism.

Sunday’s clash with Celtic will come too soon for the defender – as it will for McNulty, whose prognosis is less clear – but United’s head coach believes Mulgrew’s quick response to sustaining his injury at Tannadice has given him a chance of returning quickly.

Marc McNulty sustained a muscular injury against former club Hibs.
Marc McNulty sustained a muscular injury against former club Hibs.

“The boys were in this morning recovering and the initial feeling is one where, particularly with Charlie, it’s not as bad as first feared,” said Courts.

“We’re still currently assessing Marc so we’ll wait on that one settling down over the next 24 hours.

“But both are muscular injuries and both players are feeling optimistic at the moment.

“I think Charlie will struggle for Sunday but he’s a guy who knows his body and, fortunately for us, we were able to get him off in the nick of time against Hibs.

“That’s a relief.

“Charlie and Sparky are both influential players for us so to lose both of them against Hibs was really frustrating.

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew.
Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew.

“But the positive is that both guys are in good spirits.

“Charlie has caught his situation before it became a bigger problem so thankfully we’re in with a fighting chance of having them back soon.”

Courts is relishing the opportunity to test his tactical know-how against Celtic on Sunday.

He sees similarities between the on-pitch projects both clubs are currently engaged in under new management.

And he is confident United’s players have enough belief in their new way of working to test the Hoops.

“Celtic are probably similar to us in that they’re a team on a journey,” Courts said.

“They’ve had a strong start to the season, they’ve recruited a number of players and, like us, they’ll have some steps forward on their journey and at times they might have a few steps backwards or sideways.

Tam Courts is looking forward to facing Celtic.
Tam Courts is looking forward to facing Celtic.

“But definitely a team on a journey right now – and doing quite well.

“it’s really exciting to be coming up against them.

“Personally, everything that I’m experiencing just now is a first – my first time going to Celtic Park, my first time facing Celtic, first time facing their manager, so everything’s exciting.

“But in terms of how we’re setting up tactically, what we’re asking the players to do, how healthy the competition is here, I think we’ve jockeyed the team into a decent position where it’s feeling quite good about itself.

“There was disappointment after the Hibs game – but that disappointment had to go straight after the game because we’ve got such a big game on Sunday.”

Kieran Freeman will ‘never take football for granted’ as Dundee United kid overcomes THREE-YEAR injury hell to face Celtic

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]