Celtic v Dundee United: Here’s how Arabs can now watch Sunday’s clash – despite Parkhead away fan shut out

By Scott Lorimer
September 24 2021, 3.33pm Updated: September 24 2021, 4.09pm
Dundee United travel west to face Celtic on Sunday and away fans will now have a way to watch the Premiership clash.

The Parkhead side have put a stop to away supporters this season, citing “ongoing Covid procedures”.

United voiced their “disappointment” at the move and had sought an alternative for their supporters as the game was also not available to stream via pay per view.

Today, however, the Tangerines announced that, following talks with Celtic chiefs, the sides had come to agreement and a pay per view option is now available.

How can I watch the game?

The game is not being televised, so the only option to see the 3pm kick off this Sunday is via Celtic TV

The Hoops have opened up a pay per view offering through their in-house channel.

Passes can be bought for £12.99.

Coverage starts from 2:30pm, with host Shebahn Aherne live from Celtic Park where she’ll be joined by John Hartson and Stiliyan Petrov with pre-match build up.

Gerry McCulloch and Simon Donnelly will then take over on commentary duty.

United disappointed

Despite the breakthrough in allowing a pay per view option, Dundee United again reaffirmed their stance on Celtic’s away fans policy.

In a Tweet they said: “We remain disappointed that no United fans will be in attendance at Celtic Park.”

