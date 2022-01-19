3 things we learned as Tony Watt’s Dundee United debut ends in defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was the moment Dundee United fans have been waiting for since Christmas – Tony Watt making his debut.

But when Watt found his new side two goals down to St Mirren within minutes of coming off the bench, it became clear it wasn’t going to be his night.

There will be better times for Dundee United and, undoubtedly, some nights to remember for Watt as he begins his Tannadice career.

But with the 2-1 loss consigning United to their sixth defeat in a row, the fans will hope the good times are right around the corner.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice as United lost to St Mirren and here are three things we learned from the game:

Tony Watt and Marc McNulty can spark Dundee United into life

🤩 A first appearance in 1️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ days for Sparky#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/Ai9gGSoSbG — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 18, 2022

It wasn’t Marc McNulty’s best game. Far from it.

But the fact that he was back on the pitch after 117 days out was a bonus in itself.

United boss Tam Courts has spoken frequently of McNulty’s impatience to get back playing again after four months out with injury.

And there’s no doubt that when McNulty gets up to speed he’ll add a new dimension to the United attack.

The same goes for Watt.

He shouldn’t need as much time to hit the ground running as McNulty, as he was playing regularly and scoring goals for Motherwell.

In his second half run-out he played a delicious through ball that almost set Kieran Freeman up for a late leveller.

On their own, this duo will add quality to the United attack. Together they COULD be an awesome force.

Dundee United need a win NOW

It’s testament to how well Dundee United performed at the start of the season that they aren’t embroiled in a relegation battle right now.

Recent results simply haven’t been good enough.

Six straight losses have seen them drop out of the top six.

Now, instead of looking up, they will be glancing worriedly over their shoulder at what lies below.

United were below par in the first-half.

But in the second period they played with a zip and determination that will win them points – and they need them quickly.

Man of the match – Kieran Freeman?

GOAL UNITED!!!! FREEMAN'S CROSS DEFLECTS OFF POWER IN THE MIDDLE TO GET US BACK IN IT! 🟠1️⃣-2️⃣ 🐼 | #DUFCLive pic.twitter.com/q3tt8rhS2E — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 18, 2022

He was only on the park for 22 minutes as a sub but what an impact Kieran Freeman made.

Freeman’s enthusiasm for the game and lung-bursting runs down the right flank ripped St Mirren apart.

He came close to setting up a goal, forced Alan Power’s own goal and almost netted a late leveller.

But perhaps more tellingly, Freeman was visibly willing his team-mates on to avoid defeat.

Surely, this display will merit a start in the clash with Kilmarnock on Saturday?