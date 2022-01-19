Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 things we learned as Tony Watt’s Dundee United debut ends in defeat

By Ewan Smith
January 19 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 19 2022, 1.26pm
Tony Watt made his Dundee United debut as a sub against St Mirren
It was the moment Dundee United fans have been waiting for since Christmas – Tony Watt making his debut.

But when Watt found his new side two goals down to St Mirren within minutes of coming off the bench, it became clear it wasn’t going to be his night.

There will be better times for Dundee United and, undoubtedly, some nights to remember for Watt as he begins his Tannadice career.

But with the 2-1 loss consigning United to their sixth defeat in a row, the fans will hope the good times are right around the corner.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice as United lost to St Mirren and here are three things we learned from the game:

Tony Watt and Marc McNulty can spark Dundee United into life

It wasn’t Marc McNulty’s best game. Far from it.

But the fact that he was back on the pitch after 117 days out was a bonus in itself.

United boss Tam Courts has spoken frequently of McNulty’s impatience to get back playing again after four months out with injury.

And there’s no doubt that when McNulty gets up to speed he’ll add a new dimension to the United attack.

The same goes for Watt.

Tony Watt
Tony Watt made his Dundee United debut against St Mirren

He shouldn’t need as much time to hit the ground running as McNulty, as he was playing regularly and scoring goals for Motherwell.

In his second half run-out he played a delicious through ball that almost set Kieran Freeman up for a late leveller.

On their own, this duo will add quality to the United attack. Together they COULD be an awesome force.

Dundee United need a win NOW

The sight of opposition players celebrating goals has become too familiar to Dundee United

It’s testament to how well Dundee United performed at the start of the season that they aren’t embroiled in a relegation battle right now.

Recent results simply haven’t been good enough.

Six straight losses have seen them drop out of the top six.

Now, instead of looking up, they will be glancing worriedly over their shoulder at what lies below.

United were below par in the first-half.

But in the second period they played with a zip and determination that will win them points – and they need them quickly.

Man of the match – Kieran Freeman?

He was only on the park for 22 minutes as a sub but what an impact Kieran Freeman made.

Freeman’s enthusiasm for the game and lung-bursting runs down the right flank ripped St Mirren apart.

He came close to setting up a goal, forced Alan Power’s own goal and almost netted a late leveller.

Kieran Freeman’s low cross forced Alan Power to score an own goal

But perhaps more tellingly, Freeman was visibly willing his team-mates on to avoid defeat.

Surely, this display will merit a start in the clash with Kilmarnock on Saturday?

Dundee United 1 St Mirren 2: Tony Watt debut but United make it six defeats in a row

