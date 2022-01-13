Marc McNulty: Dundee United star determined to finally ‘announce his arrival’ after injury nightmare

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts believes fit again Marc McNulty is desperate to spark his second Dundee United spell to life.

The striker was the Tangerines’ headline summer capture on a season-long loan from Reading but managed just four Premiership appearances before picking up a hamstring injury.

Courts revealed McNulty was agitating to return BEFORE the winter break.

But having held the 29-year-old back to complete his rehabilitation, the United boss reckons he will return to the side determined to show everybody at Tannadice what they’ve been missing.

“It is a huge boost to have him back,” said Courts.

“We resisted the temptation to play him against Hibs before the break because he was pushing to be involved.

“The medical staff were a wee bit nervous about pushing him in too early because he was just at the tail end of his rehab after his operation.

“We wanted to get him back fully fit. That is now the case and we are excited to have him back.

“I also think he has got the bit between his teeth to really announce his arrival since his return in this second spell.

“He is a really exciting player for us and he will really add to our attacking options for the second half of the season.”

Liam Smith update

The winter break has given United a chance to all-but clear their injury and illness list.

And Courts feels his one remaining crocked star is progressing well.

He said: “Everyone is back now and it is only Liam Smith who we are waiting on.

“We are getting very positive reports on Liam and he is getting closer and closer.

“He is tracking well to get back on the training pitch very soon.”