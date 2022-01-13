Marc McNulty: Dundee United star determined to finally ‘announce his arrival’ after injury nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Marc McNulty: Dundee United star determined to finally ‘announce his arrival’ after injury nightmare

By Sean Hamilton
January 13 2022, 10.27pm
Marc McNulty
Marc McNulty is set to return to action for Dundee United

Tam Courts believes fit again Marc McNulty is desperate to spark his second Dundee United spell to life.

The striker was the Tangerines’ headline summer capture on a season-long loan from Reading but managed just four Premiership appearances before picking up a hamstring injury.

Courts revealed McNulty was agitating to return BEFORE the winter break.

But having held the 29-year-old back to complete his rehabilitation, the United boss reckons he will return to the side determined to show everybody at Tannadice what they’ve been missing.

Marc McNulty: Dundee United star in derby action against Dundee
Marc McNulty: Dundee United star in derby action against Dundee. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“It is a huge boost to have him back,” said Courts.

“We resisted the temptation to play him against Hibs before the break because he was pushing to be involved.

“The medical staff were a wee bit nervous about pushing him in too early because he was just at the tail end of his rehab after his operation.

“We wanted to get him back fully fit. That is now the case and we are excited to have him back.

“I also think he has got the bit between his teeth to really announce his arrival since his return in this second spell.

“He is a really exciting player for us and he will really add to our attacking options for the second half of the season.”

Liam Smith update

The winter break has given United a chance to all-but clear their injury and illness list.

And Courts feels his one remaining crocked star is progressing well.

He said: “Everyone is back now and it is only Liam Smith who we are waiting on.

“We are getting very positive reports on Liam and he is getting closer and closer.

“He is tracking well to get back on the training pitch very soon.”

Dundee United: Early Tony Watt swoop lined up as Tam Courts teases fans with ‘exciting’ January transfer news claim

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]