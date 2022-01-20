Dundee United set for big backing at Kilmarnock as Arabs snap up tickets for Scottish Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United set for big backing at Kilmarnock as Arabs snap up tickets for Scottish Cup clash

By Scott Lorimer
January 20 2022, 2.15pm Updated: January 20 2022, 4.11pm
Dundee United's Adrian Sporle celebrates with his team mates in a game against Kilmarnock last season.
Dundee United will have a big backing for their Scottish Cup clash at Kilmarnock this weekend.

Arabs will travel to Rugby Park in numbers with more than 1,400 tickets snapped up already for their allocation in the Chadwick Stand.

The Tangerines are looking to break their run of six defeats in a row against the Championship side.

They face a resurgent Killie, buoyed by the appointment of Derek McInnes.

And United will take a big support to Ayrshire as they look to book another trip to Hampden.

The last time the two sides met a Kyle Lafferty hat-trick saw Killie win 3-0 in April 2021.

Andrew Robertson scored a brace for Dundee United the last time the sides met in the Scottish Cup.
But the last meeting in the Scottish Cup was in November 2013 when a brace from Andy Robertson helped the Terrors to a 5-2 victory in the fourth round.

Fans can get their hands on the few remaining tickets on the Kilmarnock website.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and students and kids are £5.

Supporters heading to the game are reminded that they may be required to prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid, or be able to provide a negative lateral flow test.

