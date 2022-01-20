Dundee United set for big backing at Kilmarnock as Arabs snap up tickets for Scottish Cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United will have a big backing for their Scottish Cup clash at Kilmarnock this weekend.

Arabs will travel to Rugby Park in numbers with more than 1,400 tickets snapped up already for their allocation in the Chadwick Stand.

The Tangerines are looking to break their run of six defeats in a row against the Championship side.

They face a resurgent Killie, buoyed by the appointment of Derek McInnes.

And United will take a big support to Ayrshire as they look to book another trip to Hampden.

The last time the two sides met a Kyle Lafferty hat-trick saw Killie win 3-0 in April 2021.

But the last meeting in the Scottish Cup was in November 2013 when a brace from Andy Robertson helped the Terrors to a 5-2 victory in the fourth round.

Fans can get their hands on the few remaining tickets on the Kilmarnock website.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and students and kids are £5.

Supporters heading to the game are reminded that they may be required to prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid, or be able to provide a negative lateral flow test.