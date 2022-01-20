[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christmas and the New Year is a popular time of year to get engaged. Family are close and it’s a time for most of us to celebrate the ones we love.

Getting engaged is such an exciting time, and so is the planning process. Although it can be daunting at first, it can also be fun and full of endless possibilities.

At this time of year, The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews sees a lot of couples coming to view the venue for their big day.

3 reasons to have your wedding at Old Course Hotel

Although the hotel is popular with golfers – the golf isn’t the only attraction.

The hotel is situated in the town of St Andrews which is a beautiful and historic town, and overlooks the Old Course and West Sands beach, providing a wonderful backdrop for those all anticipated wedding photographs.

1. The Old Course Hotel has room sizes for every guestlist

The hotel has recently undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment which has seen the expansion of our largest events space, The Hall of Champions which can now seat 450 for dinner.

The Conservatory, which is popular for wedding ceremonies has also been extended to allow capacity for up to 190 guests.

The refurbishment included new windows and glass doors on both ends, with steps to the surrounding grounds to ensure ease of access for drinks receptions.

2. Quiet, romantic escape for you and your partner

After all the excitement of the day you might want to steal away just the two of you to the new Penthouse Suite.

Featuring a private lift, balcony, outdoor sating, fire pit, fireplace and free-standing bath, all complemented by spectacular views across the West Sands, no better place to spend your first night as a married couple.

3. Bring your dream wedding to life at Old Course Hotel

What also sets Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa aside from other venues is the people that will be looking after you in the lead up to, and during your special day.

Your dedicated wedding planner will be there from the start to advise and help you create the day you’ve always dreamed of.

The food, wine, and design of the day can be as hands on or off as you want and you know that you are supported by a team that want you to have the day of your lives.

Once you have seen the venue, a menu tasting will be arranged so you can sample and choose the dishes you’d like to serve your guests.

The team of chefs make sure that the finest ingredients are selected from local producers and have created a range of menus, concepts and food led elements that showcase everything that is special and unique about food from Fife and the surrounding areas of Scotland.

Respect for the product, sustainability and provenance are just as important as the product itself, making for an eclectic mix of the traditional and innovative with some expected creative elements that sets the hotel apart.

Relax before, during and after your wedding at Old Course Hotel

Exhausted by the thought of all the decisions to make? A visit to the Kohler Waters Spa might be just what you need.

The spa creates relaxing, rejuvenating experiences inspired by the natural restorative properties of earth’s mineral-rich waters. It’s the only Kohler Waters Spa outside the US and offers a range of treatments or an all-day immersion with therapeutic water treatments and results-oriented facial and full-body massages.

There are thirteen treatment rooms – including two couple’s rooms, two wet treatment rooms with KOHLER bathing experiences, a 20m indoor swimming spa pool, a hydrotherapy pool for therapeutic bathing, steam room for deep muscular relaxation and detoxification, experience showers, refreshing Ice fountain, cold plunge pool and sauna.

And let’s not forget about golf…

For the golf lovers, there is the Championship golf course The Duke’s.

It offers breath-taking views of St Andrews and the Fife coastline and five separate tee positions on each hole offers both flexibility in overall course length and difficulty to appeal to golfers at every level.

The Duke’s offers a range of first class facilities including a fully stocked pro shop, driving range, short game practice facilities and a fleet of buggies.

The Old Course Hotel has everything you could need – in one place.

To enquire, visit the Old Course Hotel website or phone 01334 468181.