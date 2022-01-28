Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Edwards: I hope we hear Dundee United fans cheering at Celtic Park this time

By Ewan Smith
January 28 2022, 10.26pm
Ian Harkes netted a leveller at Celtic Park last time out
Ryan Edwards helped Dundee United claim their first point at Celtic Park in eight years as they drew with the Glasgow giants in September.

But as Ian Harkes’ strike drew United level, you could almost hear a pin drop inside Parkhead.

There were no United fans inside the stadium as Celtic placed a temporary ban on visiting supporters due to Covid restrictions.

United will, however, be backed by the Tangerine Army on Saturday and United skipper Edwards hopes to give them something to shout about.

“It will be nice for some of our fans to be there to watch this time,” said Edwards.

“They missed out last time and we got a result.

Ryan Edwards hopes Tam Courts can lead his Dundee United side to victory on Saturday

“It’s down to us to put on another performance and get them right behind us.

“I’d love to hear them roar and be as loud as they can.

“We have to go to Celtic Park with the same mentality as we did the last time.

“We were brave on the ball that day and that’s the way you have to be at Celtic.

“You can’t sit on the edge of the box and invite them in. If you do that then it will be a long day.”

Ian Harkes: This is a different Celtic team

Ian Harkes helped Dundee United claim a point at Celtic Park earlier in the season

Meanwhile, goal hero Harkes believes his side will be facing a tougher Celtic side this time round.

Celts have added some more Japanese flair to their ranks with the arrival of playmaker Reo Hatate and have won 11 out of their last 12 games.

“It was a different Celtic team at that time,” said Harkes.

“They are flying now. They have added a lot of players and are full of confidence.

“Celtic have had time with their their new manager to work on their craft and how they play.

“But we performed well there last time and we are going there with the intention of getting three points.

“The manager has installed the mentality into us that regardless of where we go that we can win.”

Darren Ferguson says Jeando Fuchs’ Dundee United departure ‘not about money’ as Peterborough boss hails new signing

