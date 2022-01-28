Ryan Edwards: I hope we hear Dundee United fans cheering at Celtic Park this time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Edwards helped Dundee United claim their first point at Celtic Park in eight years as they drew with the Glasgow giants in September.

But as Ian Harkes’ strike drew United level, you could almost hear a pin drop inside Parkhead.

There were no United fans inside the stadium as Celtic placed a temporary ban on visiting supporters due to Covid restrictions.

United will, however, be backed by the Tangerine Army on Saturday and United skipper Edwards hopes to give them something to shout about.

“It will be nice for some of our fans to be there to watch this time,” said Edwards.

“They missed out last time and we got a result.

“It’s down to us to put on another performance and get them right behind us.

“I’d love to hear them roar and be as loud as they can.

“We have to go to Celtic Park with the same mentality as we did the last time.

“We were brave on the ball that day and that’s the way you have to be at Celtic.

“You can’t sit on the edge of the box and invite them in. If you do that then it will be a long day.”

Ian Harkes: This is a different Celtic team

Meanwhile, goal hero Harkes believes his side will be facing a tougher Celtic side this time round.

Celts have added some more Japanese flair to their ranks with the arrival of playmaker Reo Hatate and have won 11 out of their last 12 games.

“It was a different Celtic team at that time,” said Harkes.

“They are flying now. They have added a lot of players and are full of confidence.

👍 @CelticFC v @DundeeUnitedFC

🏆 @cinchuk Premiership

🏟 Celtic Park

🗓 Saturday

Ian Harkes thumped home this header the last time these sides met at Parkhead!

“Celtic have had time with their their new manager to work on their craft and how they play.

“But we performed well there last time and we are going there with the intention of getting three points.

“The manager has installed the mentality into us that regardless of where we go that we can win.”