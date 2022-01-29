Dundee United boss Tam Courts urges his players to ‘be brave’ at Celtic Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts has urged his Dundee United players to ‘be brave’ at Celtic Park as they bid to bring more points home from Glasgow.

United shocked Celtic last September as an Ian Harkes strike helped them claim their first Parkhead point since 2013.

And, across the city, a youthful United side held out for 71 minutes at Rangers before a James Tavernier penalty sealed a 1-0 win for the Ibrox side in December.

That came on the back of a 1-0 win over Rangers in August.

Courts knows the task his men face this side is even greater than the one they squared up to at Celtic Park last time out.

But he also believes his players can rise to the occasion.

“We have players who love playing at these venues,” said Courts. “You saw it at Celtic before and also saw it at Ibrox.

“Our players like the pressure and they need to be brave against Celtic and Rangers.

“It’s an exciting venue to play at and we are going up against an exciting team,.

“Celtic are in a very good run of form and they have a good side.

“But our players will be excited to go and take them on on that platform.

Tam Courts: Anything can happen at Celtic

“It’s exciting for us and at this stage of the season and anything can happen.

“We have back-to-back victories. We have confidence and will have a gameplan to go and take something from the game.”

“You have to be very respectful of Celtic.

“But we put in a really strong showing there at the start of the season.

“We will be full of respect for Celtic but optimistic about the gameplan we put into action ourselves.”