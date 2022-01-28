PODCAST: Nicky Clark is Dundee United’s answer to Stephen Dobbie and is getting better with age

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a month when transfer ins and outs make the headlines.

But at Dundee United it was a man who has been a Tannadice for a few years grabbing the glory in midweek.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss a player who, like Stephen Dobbie, is maturing into an all-round forward with several good years left in him.

Also on the agenda are the baby steps St Johnstone and Dundee are taking towards potential Premiership safety, their new recruits and the next Dundee derby.

