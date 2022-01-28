Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Woman charged after tractor gets stuck under Fife rail bridge

By Alasdair Clark
January 28 2022, 5.12pm
Tractor under the Fife bridge
No one was injured (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

A 20-year-old woman is to be reported to prosecutors after a tractor got stuck under a rail bridge in Fife on Friday.

Rail services were delayed as a result of the incident in Inverkeithing while locals took to social media to warn of delays on the road.

No one was injured as a result, and rail services were able to re-start a short time later once the tractor was removed from the bridge which runs over Hope Street in the Fife town.

No injuries

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed no injuries had been reported and one woman has been charged in connection with the incident.

She said: “We received a report that a tractor and trailer had become stuck under a railway bridge on Hope Street, Inverkeithing, around 11.50am on Friday.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Parents urged to report children with paint on clothes after Angus school vandalism

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier