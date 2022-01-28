Woman charged after tractor gets stuck under Fife rail bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 20-year-old woman is to be reported to prosecutors after a tractor got stuck under a rail bridge in Fife on Friday.

Rail services were delayed as a result of the incident in Inverkeithing while locals took to social media to warn of delays on the road.

No one was injured as a result, and rail services were able to re-start a short time later once the tractor was removed from the bridge which runs over Hope Street in the Fife town.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed no injuries had been reported and one woman has been charged in connection with the incident.

She said: “We received a report that a tractor and trailer had become stuck under a railway bridge on Hope Street, Inverkeithing, around 11.50am on Friday.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”