Parents urged to report children with paint on clothes after Angus school vandalism

By Katy Scott
January 27 2022, 6.47pm
An Angus school playground was damaged with blue and pink paint.

Police are calling for parents to report children who came home with paint on their clothes following vandalism at an Angus school.

Sheds, play equipment and a bench were recently vandalised at Friockheim Primary School.

The school playground was damaged with blue and pink paint sometime between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

The paint was originally stored within a shed on campus, but police said it had been “thrown around the playground”.

Police are now investigating the vandalism and urging any Angus parents with information to get in touch.

Parents asked to report paint-covered youngsters

A Tayside Police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating incidents of vandalism which took place at Friockheim Primary School sometime between 5pm on Tuesday January 25 and 7.45am on Wednesday January 26.

“If you have any information that could assist us – particularly if you are a parent or carer and one of your youngsters came home with blue or pink paint on their clothing that evening – please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0617 of January 26.”

