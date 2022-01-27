Thursday court round-up — Queensferry Crossing danger driver

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clamber into the weekend with another batch of true crime tales from courts across Tayside and Fife.

Queensferry danger driver

A teenager has admitted driving dangerously at a “grossly excessive speed” close to road workers on the M90 Queensferry Crossing.

Liam Stewart, of Targate Road in Dunfermline, submitted a guilty plea to the charge via his lawyer, Alan Davie, at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The incident happened on March 29, last year.

Mr Davie told the court the 19-year-old is currently serving a “significant custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Charles Macnair agreed to adjourn sentencing for Stewart until February 2.

Golf course joyride

A Dundee joyrider who drove across a city golf course while being chased by police has been jailed for two years.

Kieren McAnearney led officers on a pursuit around greens and fairways at Caird Park.

He forced an elderly woman with a walking aid and another holding a child to leap out of the way of his Vauxhall Insignia.

McAnearney admitted five driving offences including colliding with a police car, causing “extensive damage” and forcing it to be taken out of service.

Dog drowner case delayed

A man who drowned his pet Golden Retriever and sent a photo of the body to his ex girlfriend has had his case delayed again.

Allan Petrie killed the 10 year old dog, named Jack, in a bathtub at his home in Leven.

He then sent a sickening text to his former partner Karen Howarth of the dog’s lifeless body in a bath.

Petrie had previously pled guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to causing the dog unnecessary suffering.

He was due to give evidence in his own defence at a hearing on Thursday but this was adjourned as psychiatric reports requested by the defence were not ready.

Petrie admitted killing the dog at his home in Leven’s White Avenue between November 8 and 17 last year by submerging it in water.

He further admitted sending an obscene message to his ex-partner Karen Howarth – an image of Jack drowned in a bath – on November 9.

Ms Howarth had previously told The Courier of the harrowing moment she received Petrie’s photo.

She believed Petrie had taken the horrific action because Jack was becoming too old to accompany him while out hillwalking.

Raid on Boots

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he admitting stealing £85 worth of gift sets from a Boots chemist in Dunfermline.

John Dunsie, of the town’s Halkett Crescent, pleaded guilty to a theft from the store in the Kingsgate Centre on January 7 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute, Mat Piskorz, told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the value of the stolen gift sets was £85 and that they were recovered.

Dunsie’s defence solicitor, James McMakin, said his client had previous convictions of a similar nature but stressed there had been a gap of offending in the past year.

He said his client was “very disappointed” with himself and “extremely remorseful” for the incident and that the offence was carried out in desperation as he and his brother, whom he lives with, did not have any money left to pay for gas and electricity.

Sheriff Charles McNair said: “With considerable hesitation I am prepared to consider some form of non custodial sentence and adjourn for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.”

Dunsie was remanded in custody and is due to appear for sentencing on February 23.

Assault charge

A 30-year-old Fife man has appeared in court accused of flicking a cigarette at another man and punching him on the head to his severe injury.

James Johnstone, whose address in court was given as Cardenden, appeared in private to face the charge at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday and made no plea.

The alleged offence took place in the town’s Gorrie Street on December 16, 2021.

Johnstone was committed for further examination and released on bail and his next court appearance is to be confirmed.

Child theft case dropped

A woman has been cleared of attempting to steal a toddler from a Perth housing estate.

Marie Calikes was charged with the highly unusual offence – known as attempted plagium – in 2020.

It was alleged that in May that year, at a property in the city’s Tulloch area, she tried to steal a three-year-old child who was living at the address with his mother.

At Perth Sheriff Court, procurator fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “The crown accepts the special defence that the accused lacked criminal responsibility by reason of mental disorder at the time.”

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.