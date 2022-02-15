Ilmari Niskanen: Dundee United’s muddy maverick ready to battle in the trenches to bring fans success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ilmari Niskanen: Dundee United’s muddy maverick ready to battle in the trenches to bring fans success

By Ewan Smith
February 15 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 15 2022, 12.16pm
Ilmari Niskanen is keen to dig in for Dundee United
Ilmari Niskanen is keen to dig in for Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen trudged off the filthy Firhill turf caked in mud after an all-action display helped Dundee United into the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Niskanen dug deep as United scrapped out a 1-0 win over Partick Thistle to book a last eight meeting with Celtic.

The Finland international is thriving in a left wing-back role after United boss Tam Courts moved away from his favoured 4-3-3 formation to go 3-5-2 in recent matches.

Niskanen turned in arguably his best displays in a Dundee United jersey in the wins over Motherwell and Partick.

He’s already a firm fans’ favourite but Niskanen’s popularity will have soared after Saturday with everyone – except kitman Andy Bryan.

Ilmari Niskanen saw the funny side of Partick’s pitch

And the muddy maverick is ready to battle in the trenches to bring United success.

“I enjoyed that,” Niskanen said after the win over Partick. “I was tackled early on in the game and slid across the pitch.

“The mud covered my top and shorts. That’s the fun part of football!

“Tackles like that are part of the game and I’m happy to get stuck in.

“The commitment from the whole team was absolutely fantastic. There was so much fight from us.

“We like to play football but the Partick game wasn’t a day for it.

“It was a day to dig in and not to take any risks in defence and we got the result.”

Ilmari Niskanen: I love my new Dundee United role

United’s win over Motherwell moved them into fourth place in the Premiership table.

They followed that up with the Jags victory to move to within 90 minutes of a trip to Hampden.

“The last two wins have been very important,” added Niskanen. “I’m pleased to have played a part.

“I’ve had some difficult games recently. I have been giving the ball away too easily but I’ve cut that out.

Ilmari Niskanen is thriving at Tannadice

“I’ve always been able to dribble and cause opponents problems.

“I’m playing a new role but I love it.

“I now have responsibility for the whole side and I love running so it’s a great role for me to take on.”

Niskanen was again the last to leave the Firhill pitch.

He posed for selfies with fans as he walked off.

Ilmari Niskanen says he’ll always have time for the Dundee United fans

And he insists he’ll ALWAYS find time to thank the Tangerine Army.

“I love our supporters,” added Niskanen. “You need them at games like the Partick one where you are having to dig out a result in tough conditions.

“The fans gave us extra energy against Partick. I always want to take the time after games to thank them – no matter the result.

“It’s really important for me to show the respect to them.

“It comes automatically from me to stay behind at the end of the game and thank the fans. I love them!”

Kevin McDonald can be a ‘Dundee United leader on and off the park’ without the captain’s armband

