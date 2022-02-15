Ilmari Niskanen: Dundee United’s muddy maverick ready to battle in the trenches to bring fans success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ilmari Niskanen trudged off the filthy Firhill turf caked in mud after an all-action display helped Dundee United into the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Niskanen dug deep as United scrapped out a 1-0 win over Partick Thistle to book a last eight meeting with Celtic.

The Finland international is thriving in a left wing-back role after United boss Tam Courts moved away from his favoured 4-3-3 formation to go 3-5-2 in recent matches.

Niskanen turned in arguably his best displays in a Dundee United jersey in the wins over Motherwell and Partick.

He’s already a firm fans’ favourite but Niskanen’s popularity will have soared after Saturday with everyone – except kitman Andy Bryan.

And the muddy maverick is ready to battle in the trenches to bring United success.

“I enjoyed that,” Niskanen said after the win over Partick. “I was tackled early on in the game and slid across the pitch.

“The mud covered my top and shorts. That’s the fun part of football!

“Tackles like that are part of the game and I’m happy to get stuck in.

“The commitment from the whole team was absolutely fantastic. There was so much fight from us.

“We like to play football but the Partick game wasn’t a day for it.

“It was a day to dig in and not to take any risks in defence and we got the result.”

Ilmari Niskanen: I love my new Dundee United role

#LovelyStuff from Ilmari Niskanen for Dundee United this week. Really getting back to his best after the wasted time in Germany #huuhkajat pic.twitter.com/S7w1Jbr9k5 — Escape To Suomi 🇫🇮⚽️ (@EscapeToSuomi) February 11, 2022

United’s win over Motherwell moved them into fourth place in the Premiership table.

They followed that up with the Jags victory to move to within 90 minutes of a trip to Hampden.

“The last two wins have been very important,” added Niskanen. “I’m pleased to have played a part.

“I’ve had some difficult games recently. I have been giving the ball away too easily but I’ve cut that out.

“I’ve always been able to dribble and cause opponents problems.

“I’m playing a new role but I love it.

“I now have responsibility for the whole side and I love running so it’s a great role for me to take on.”

Niskanen was again the last to leave the Firhill pitch.

He posed for selfies with fans as he walked off.

And he insists he’ll ALWAYS find time to thank the Tangerine Army.

“I love our supporters,” added Niskanen. “You need them at games like the Partick one where you are having to dig out a result in tough conditions.

“The fans gave us extra energy against Partick. I always want to take the time after games to thank them – no matter the result.

“It’s really important for me to show the respect to them.

“It comes automatically from me to stay behind at the end of the game and thank the fans. I love them!”