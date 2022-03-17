Celtic ace Reo Hatate ‘should have seen red’ as Dundee United boss Tam Courts makes Calum Butcher comparison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has opened up on the Reo Hatate challenge that he believes could have landed the Celtic star a red card.

Hatate was booked for a late lunge on United star Kieran Freeman in the Tannadice side’s 3-0 Scottish Cup loss to Celtic on Monday.

And while Courts believes the Japanese playmaker should have been sent-off, he doesn’t believe it’s fair to call for a retrospective ban.

United star Calum Butcher landed a three-game suspension earlier in the season after a challenge on Celtic’s David Turnbull.

That came as SFA compliance officer Andrew Phillips decided to review the Englishman’s challenge following what Courts believes was a ‘furore’ around the incident.

And he has drawn comparisons between the Hatate tackle and Butcher’s.

“I did feel there were some similarities to the Calum Butcher tackle that was retrospectively looked at,” said Courts.

“I’ve taken a look back and I don’t think there was any malice in it (the Hatate challenge).

“But there is no doubt, in the modern game and under current rules, it was a red card.

“I don’t think there was any malice and Kieran Freeman saw it coming.

“The referee has taken a different viewpoint and we have to move on from it.”

Tam Courts unhappy at Calum Butcher ‘furore’ as he gives Reo Hatate verdict

While Courts is keen to draw a line under the incident, he does believe Butcher was unfairly targeted following his tackle on Turnbull.

“Sometimes you have to understand my playing background,” added Courts.

“I played at a lower level and I’d be in favour of going back to a more physical game.

“I understand player care is really important.

“But the thing I didn’t like about the Calum Butcher situation was the furore that was attached to his tackle.

“He was hung, drawn and quartered externally. That’s the thing that disappoints me.

“I like to see two teams going toe-to-toe. I’m not a guy who is looking for soft sending offs.

“According to the letter of the law, that was probably a red card.

“But we need to get away from the furore.

“When potentially over-zealous tackles are committed by non Celtic or Rangers players against the Old Firm, the furore attached is terrible.

🗣️"That has got to be a red card."

🗣️"That is a leg-breaker, it's horrible." Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has his say after Calum Butcher's challenge on Celtic's David Turnbull👇 pic.twitter.com/BQgCNgIo6v — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 6, 2021

“I remember feeling at the time that Calum was victimised.

“I don’t want that for Hatate. He probably should have been sent off but there are so many things that happen in a game.

“That was one major incident amongst two or three.

“I’d be being a hypocrite if I wanted Hatate retrospectively banned.

“I didn’t want the furore around Calum Butcher and don’t want it now.

“The Hatate tackle was a red card in the game. That’s the decision that should have been taken.

“Beyond that, it’s not up to me to add any fuel to the fire.”