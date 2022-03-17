Celtic ace Reo Hatate ‘should have seen red’ as Dundee United boss Tam Courts makes Calum Butcher comparison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee United

Celtic ace Reo Hatate ‘should have seen red’ as Dundee United boss Tam Courts makes Calum Butcher comparison

By Ewan Smith
March 17 2022, 10.27pm
Reo Hatate saw yellow for his challenge on Dundee United star Kieran Freeman
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has opened up on the Reo Hatate challenge that he believes could have landed the Celtic star a red card.

Hatate was booked for a late lunge on United star Kieran Freeman in the Tannadice side’s 3-0 Scottish Cup loss to Celtic on Monday.

And while Courts believes the Japanese playmaker should have been sent-off, he doesn’t believe it’s fair to call for a retrospective ban.

United star Calum Butcher landed a three-game suspension earlier in the season after a challenge on Celtic’s David Turnbull.

That came as SFA compliance officer Andrew Phillips decided to review the Englishman’s challenge following what Courts believes was a ‘furore’ around the incident.

Reo Hatate was booked by referee John Beaton

And he has drawn comparisons between the Hatate tackle and Butcher’s.

“I did feel there were some similarities to the Calum Butcher tackle that was retrospectively looked at,” said Courts.

“I’ve taken a look back and I don’t think there was any malice in it (the Hatate challenge).

“But there is no doubt, in the modern game and under current rules, it was a red card.

“I don’t think there was any malice and Kieran Freeman saw it coming.

“The referee has taken a different viewpoint and we have to move on from it.”

Tam Courts unhappy at Calum Butcher ‘furore’ as he gives Reo Hatate verdict

Dundee United boss Tam Courts

While Courts is keen to draw a line under the incident, he does believe Butcher was unfairly targeted following his tackle on Turnbull.

“Sometimes you have to understand my playing background,” added Courts.

“I played at a lower level and I’d be in favour of going back to a more physical game.

“I understand player care is really important.

“But the thing I didn’t like about the Calum Butcher situation was the furore that was attached to his tackle.

Calum Butcher was banned for his challenge on David Turnbull

“He was hung, drawn and quartered externally. That’s the thing that disappoints me.

“I like to see two teams going toe-to-toe. I’m not a guy who is looking for soft sending offs.

“According to the letter of the law, that was probably a red card.

“But we need to get away from the furore.

“When potentially over-zealous tackles are committed by non Celtic or Rangers players against the Old Firm, the furore attached is terrible.

“I remember feeling at the time that Calum was victimised.

“I don’t want that for Hatate. He probably should have been sent off but there are so many things that happen in a game.

“That was one major incident amongst two or three.

“I’d be being a hypocrite if I wanted Hatate retrospectively banned.

“I didn’t want the furore around Calum Butcher and don’t want it now.

“The Hatate tackle was a red card in the game. That’s the decision that should have been taken.

“Beyond that, it’s not up to me to add any fuel to the fire.”

