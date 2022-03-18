‘I just want to get back to normal life’: Dundee dad still living in elderly care home six months on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee dad remains in a care home for the elderly six months after being moved there, despite having an operation to get him walking again.

Alan Smith, 58, has been staying at the Servite Court care home for the elderly in Dundee since September last year.

Alan was originally moved into the care home while he awaited an operation on his Achilles tendon to enable him to walk again.

He used a wheelchair while he waited for the op and his previous accommodation was not wheelchair-friendly.

But since having the operation in February, which has seen him take his first steps in months, the dad-of-one has heard nothing about moving out of Servite Court and into new accommodation that would better suit his needs.

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’

Alan explains: “It was great being able to stand upright and walk for the first time in months.

“I’m using a walking frame at the moment and I’m able to move around the care home a bit, but I’m limited about how I can do that.

“I can’t do it outside because there are cobblestones and the ground is unsteady.

“I’m limited to walking around the accommodation at the moment, but someone has developed Covid so it’s in lockdown.

“The physio team has given me exercises to do every day. They’re also going to get someone from the community physio team to help me out, but there are waiting lists.

“The operation gave me a bit of light at the end of the tunnel, but now I’m back in this place.”

‘It’s like prison’

Until he receives help to practise walking, or is moved into new accommodation, Alan will have to continue relying on his wheelchair to get around.

He continues: “This whole situation has caused me a lot of stress. There’s no one to speak to and I’m the youngest here by far. It’s very isolating.

“I didn’t ask to be put in here. I didn’t think I’d be here for as long as I have been. I’ve just had enough.

“It’s very frustrating. I can only take so much, sitting in this room all day. It’s like I’m in prison here.”

‘I just want to get back to normal’

The final hurdle, Alan says, is getting out of the care home and into new accommodation, so he can get back to life as it was before.

“I want to be able to get out and about again and have more of a social life.

“I want to get into my own place and get a job – I want to work. I’ll do anything, I’m not going to turn my nose up at anything.

“Just getting back into society would be a good thing. I just want to get life back to normal.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It is not appropriate to discuss the details of individual cases.

“Anyone with any concerns about their situation should raise these directly with the council.”