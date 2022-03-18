‘I just want to get back to normal life’: Dundee dad still living in elderly care home six months on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘I just want to get back to normal life’: Dundee dad still living in elderly care home six months on

By Saskia Harper
March 18 2022, 5.53am Updated: March 18 2022, 11.03am
Servite court care home, Dundee dad Alan Smith

A Dundee dad remains in a care home for the elderly six months after being moved there, despite having an operation to get him walking again.

Alan Smith, 58, has been staying at the Servite Court care home for the elderly in Dundee since September last year.

Alan was originally moved into the care home while he awaited an operation on his Achilles tendon to enable him to walk again.

He used a wheelchair while he waited for the op and his previous accommodation was not wheelchair-friendly.

But since having the operation in February, which has seen him take his first steps in months, the dad-of-one has heard nothing about moving out of Servite Court and into new accommodation that would better suit his needs.

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’

Alan explains: “It was great being able to stand upright and walk for the first time in months.

“I’m using a walking frame at the moment and I’m able to move around the care home a bit, but I’m limited about how I can do that.

Alan

“I can’t do it outside because there are cobblestones and the ground is unsteady.

“I’m limited to walking around the accommodation at the moment, but someone has developed Covid so it’s in lockdown.

“The physio team has given me exercises to do every day. They’re also going to get someone from the community physio team to help me out, but there are waiting lists.

“The operation gave me a bit of light at the end of the tunnel, but now I’m back in this place.”

‘It’s like prison’

Until he receives help to practise walking, or is moved into new accommodation, Alan will have to continue relying on his wheelchair to get around.

He continues: “This whole situation has caused me a lot of stress. There’s no one to speak to and I’m the youngest here by far. It’s very isolating.

Servite Court.
Servite Court.

“I didn’t ask to be put in here. I didn’t think I’d be here for as long as I have been. I’ve just had enough.

“It’s very frustrating. I can only take so much, sitting in this room all day. It’s like I’m in prison here.”

‘I just want to get back to normal’

The final hurdle, Alan says, is getting out of the care home and into new accommodation, so he can get back to life as it was before.

“I want to be able to get out and about again and have more of a social life.

“I want to get into my own place and get a job – I want to work. I’ll do anything, I’m not going to turn my nose up at anything.

“Just getting back into society would be a good thing. I just want to get life back to normal.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It is not appropriate to discuss the details of individual cases.

“Anyone with any concerns about their situation should raise these directly with the council.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]