Would you pay for private healthcare to avoid waiting on the NHS? And how much do the ops cost?

Would you pay for private health treatments instead of waiting for an NHS appointment?

As waiting lists continue to recover post-pandemic, we are asking you if you’d choose to go private for operations including hip replacements or cataract removal?

Recent Public Health Scotland figures state in December 4,116 people were awaiting NHS treatment in Fife, up from 3,200 in December 2019.

And the Private Healthcare Information network says their recent survey shows one in five of us are more likely to use private healthcare amid concerns over waiting lists.

So we’re asking in our poll below, would you pay to beat the backlog? And how much do these ops cost privately?

Fife MSP Alex Rowley says he is hearing of constituents who are choosing to go private to save their wait and calls this “a worrying development”.

He said: “In the case of two constituents, they were both crippled and in great pain in need of a hip replacement.

“One was able to raise £15,500 and have her hip replaced through private care.

“The other – who could not get that kind of money – continues to suffer with no idea when she will get the treatment she needs.”

Covid affected numbers

Director of Acute Services for NHS Fife Claire Dobson says vital measure put in place during the pandemic means there’s now more people in Fife waiting on elective surgical procedures.

Infection control measures still in place mean they’re still not performing the same number as pre-Covid.

But she says a new Orthopaedic National Treatment Centre at the Victoria Hospital, remains on course to open later this year which will increase theatre capacity.

“We continue to assess all patients requiring surgical procedures to ensure those at greatest clinical need are seen quickly.”

But how much do standard operations cost if you don’t want to wait?

The cost of private operations

We’ve had a look at the estimated costs of popular surgeries which are available for private patients.

According to Private Healthcare UK:

Tell us what you think – would you be willing to stump up cash to beat the backlog?