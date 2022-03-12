Would you pay for private healthcare to avoid waiting on the NHS? And how much do the ops cost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Would you pay for private healthcare to avoid waiting on the NHS? And how much do the ops cost?

By Cara Forrester
March 12 2022, 6.00am
Would you pay for private health treatments instead of waiting for an NHS appointment?

As waiting lists continue to recover post-pandemic, we are asking you if you’d choose to go private for operations including hip replacements or cataract removal?

Recent Public Health Scotland figures state in December 4,116 people were awaiting NHS treatment in Fife, up from 3,200 in December 2019.

And the Private Healthcare Information network says their recent survey shows one in five of us are more likely to use private healthcare amid concerns over waiting lists.

So we’re asking in our poll below, would you pay to beat the backlog? And how much do these ops cost privately?

Would you pay for a new knee?

Fife MSP Alex Rowley says he is hearing of constituents who are choosing to go private to save their wait and calls this “a worrying development”.

He said: “In the case of two constituents, they were both crippled and in great pain in need of a hip replacement.

Alex Rowley.

“One was able to raise £15,500 and have her hip replaced through private care.

“The other – who could not get that kind of money – continues to suffer with no idea when she will get the treatment she needs.”

Covid affected numbers

Director of Acute Services for NHS Fife Claire Dobson says vital measure put in place during the pandemic means there’s now more people in Fife waiting on elective surgical procedures.

Infection control measures still in place mean they’re still not performing the same number as pre-Covid.

Waiting lists for operations, like for cataracts, have grown longer during the pandemic.

But she says a new Orthopaedic National Treatment Centre at the Victoria Hospital, remains on course to open later this year which will increase theatre capacity.

“We continue to assess all patients requiring surgical procedures to ensure those at greatest clinical need are seen quickly.”

But how much do standard operations cost if you don’t want to wait?

The cost of private operations

We’ve had a look at the estimated costs of popular surgeries which are available for private patients.

According to Private Healthcare UK:

Poll

Tell us what you think – would you be willing to stump up cash to beat the backlog?

 

