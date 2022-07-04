Dailly Dynasty: 15 best pics as Bobby becomes FOURTH family member to appear for Dundee clubs By Sean Hamilton July 4 2022, 5.43pm Updated: July 4 2022, 6.53pm 0 Christian Dailly (main image) saw youngest son Bobby (left) feature for Dundee against Peterhead on Saturday, becoming the fourth member of his family to pull on the jersey of one of Dundee's top clubs [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bobby Dailly wasn’t just playing for a possible contract when he pulled on a Dundee jersey against Peterhead. He was continuing a family tradition. The 18-year-old become the FOURTH Dailly to make an appearance for one of Dundee’s top teams when he took the field on Saturday. His father, Christian Dailly, was first, making his Dundee United debut in August 1990, aged just 16. His uncle, Marcus, also wore United colours as a youth player, before making three top team appearances for Dundee. Bobby’s older brother, Harvey, has also represented the Tannadice club. Whether the teenager, who has just left Millwall’s academy, wins a place at Dens Park remains to be seen. In the meantime, Courier Sport has plundered the archives to pull together the best pics of the Dailly family’s footballing dynasty in Dundee. Bobby Dailly Bobby Dailly in action for Dundee. Bobby warming up at Balmoor Dundee boss Gary Bowyer cast his eye over Bobby Dailly against the Blue Toon 18-year-old Bobby is being assessed by Dundee with a view to signing for the club’s development side Harvey Dailly Harvey Dailly made his Dundee United debut in a League Cup clash with Cowdenbeath in August 2017 Harvey Dailly in action for United in an under-20s match with Hamilton Accies. Marcus Dailly Marcus Dailly at Tannadice in 1992 Three years later, in 1995, and Marcus had crossed the street to Dens Park Christian Dailly Christian Dailly in action for Dundee United against Rangers in 1992. Christian Dailly scores for Dundee United against Aberdeen in 1993 Dailly sporting United’s famous ‘paint splatter’ strip against Hearts in 1993 Christian Dailly crosses for Dundee United team-mate Craig Brewster to score the winning goal in the 1994 Scottish Cup Final Christian Dailly capitalised on Rangers keeper Ally Maxwell’s error to set up Brewster’s iconic Hampden goal Christian Dailly (holding the flag on the right) celebrates Dundee United’s first ever Scottish Cup victory after the final whistle. Christian Dailly returned to Tannadice to take in the Dundee derby in August 2015 Christian Dailly’s son Bobby becomes FOURTH family member to play for Dundee or Dundee United Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Christian Dailly’s son Bobby becomes FOURTH family member to play for Dundee or Dundee United