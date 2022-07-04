Dailly Dynasty: 15 best pics as Bobby becomes FOURTH family member to appear for Dundee clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dailly Dynasty: 15 best pics as Bobby becomes FOURTH family member to appear for Dundee clubs

By Sean Hamilton
July 4 2022, 5.43pm Updated: July 4 2022, 6.53pm
Christian Dailly (main image) saw youngest son Bobby (left) feature for Dundee against Peterhead on Saturday, becoming the fourth member of his family to pull on the jersey of one of Dundee's top clubs
Bobby Dailly wasn’t just playing for a possible contract when he pulled on a Dundee jersey against Peterhead.

He was continuing a family tradition.

The 18-year-old become the FOURTH Dailly to make an appearance for one of Dundee’s top teams when he took the field on Saturday.

His father, Christian Dailly, was first, making his Dundee United debut in August 1990, aged just 16.

His uncle, Marcus, also wore United colours as a youth player, before making three top team appearances for Dundee.

Bobby’s older brother, Harvey, has also represented the Tannadice club.

Whether the teenager, who has just left Millwall’s academy, wins a place at Dens Park remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Courier Sport has plundered the archives to pull together the best pics of the Dailly family’s footballing dynasty in Dundee.

Bobby Dailly

Bobby Dailly in action for Dundee.
Bobby Dailly in action for Dundee.
Bobby warming up at Balmoor
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer cast his eye over Bobby Dailly against the Blue Toon
18-year-old Bobby is being assessed by Dundee with a view to signing for the club’s development side

Harvey Dailly

Harvey Dailly made his Dundee United debut in a League Cup clash with Cowdenbeath in August 2017
Harvey Dailly in action for United in an under-20s match with Hamilton Accies.

Marcus Dailly

Marcus Dailly at Tannadice in 1992
Three years later, in 1995, and Marcus had crossed the street to Dens Park

Christian Dailly

Christian Dailly in action for Dundee United against Rangers in 1992.
Christian Dailly scores for Dundee United against Aberdeen in 1993
Dailly sporting United’s famous ‘paint splatter’ strip against Hearts in 1993
Christian Dailly crosses for Dundee United team-mate Craig Brewster to score the winning goal in the 1994 Scottish Cup Final
Christian Dailly capitalised on Rangers keeper Ally Maxwell’s error to set up Brewster’s iconic Hampden goal
Christian Dailly (holding the flag on the right) celebrates Dundee United’s first ever Scottish Cup victory after the final whistle.
Christian Dailly returned to Tannadice to take in the Dundee derby in August 2015

Christian Dailly’s son Bobby becomes FOURTH family member to play for Dundee or Dundee United

