Dailly Dynasty: 15 best pics as Bobby becomes FOURTH family member to appear for Dundee clubs

Bobby Dailly wasn’t just playing for a possible contract when he pulled on a Dundee jersey against Peterhead.

He was continuing a family tradition.

The 18-year-old become the FOURTH Dailly to make an appearance for one of Dundee’s top teams when he took the field on Saturday.

His father, Christian Dailly, was first, making his Dundee United debut in August 1990, aged just 16.

His uncle, Marcus, also wore United colours as a youth player, before making three top team appearances for Dundee.

Bobby’s older brother, Harvey, has also represented the Tannadice club.

Whether the teenager, who has just left Millwall’s academy, wins a place at Dens Park remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Courier Sport has plundered the archives to pull together the best pics of the Dailly family’s footballing dynasty in Dundee.

