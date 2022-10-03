LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle – the players have to see that before it’s too late

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle – the players have to see that before it's too late

By Lee Wilkie
October 3 2022, 6.00pm
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone.
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone.

There’s not much light at the end of the tunnel for Dundee United fans right now.

Things are serious.

And the players need to accept they are already in a relegation battle.

It’s only October, but that’s the mentality the Tangerines have to adopt in this situation.

They’ve got to fight like their lives depend on it.

And Saturday’s defeat at home to St Johnstone showed – again – that just isn’t happening.

After this start, Dundee United’s only aim between now and January should be to make sure they are not bottom of the league.

That’s the stage we’re at. Nobody in tangerine should be kidding themselves.

Must-win

Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone celebrate after Stevie May opened the scoring at Tannadice.

The game at the weekend was in the must-win category for me.

Because if they can’t get three points against a bottom six team at home, where are they going to get points from?

Saints, to their credit, have improved from last season.

United certainly haven’t, despite their summer outlay.

The warning signs were there in pre-season where United were poor.

AZ at home showed what this United team can do but we’ve seen nothing more like that.

New manager bounce?

Liam Fox got a reaction during his interim spell in charge.

Has he already used up his new manager bounce, though?

That’s the worry.

Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United

It’s clear there are still big issues to sort out at Tannadice.

Fox had that initial impact but it’s already faded – that tells me there were more problems than just a manager behind the scenes.

That’s Fox’s task now until January – identify the main issues and try to solve them.

Detached

They have Aberdeen at home next, a Dons side who won 5-1 at the weekend, and then a Hibs side who are even higher in the league table after that.

Another reason why St Johnstone on Saturday was such a big game.

Lose the next two and they could very well find themselves detached at the bottom.

When a team is 10 games in and have barely any wins behind them, seeing a team more than just one victory ahead suddenly becomes a wider and wider gap to bridge.

We’ve seen it so often with teams who fall behind.

United themselves only have to look back a few seasons to see that.

Warning signs

We’re not at the stage where alarms bells are ringing loudly.

Warning signs are there, though. United need to take note and do something about it.

Starting with the players – we need to see some fight.

The fans have been suffering for a while now.

Home wins have been few and far between of late for United fans

Season ticket sales in the summer says they expected far more than this.

But even when things were going well last season in finishing fourth, there were plenty not satisfied with performances.

Now most are completely fed up.

Fans at least expect their team to work for each other, do the dirty work and defend properly.

There’s none of that right now.

That has to change or they’ll be deep in a relegation battle at the foot of the table.

