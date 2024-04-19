JIM SPENCE: Can United emulate Dundee and build a strong Premiership squad from a standing start?

This season isn’t even over and we’re already anticipating the return of Dundee derbies but which of the two city teams will be the stronger Premiership side next season?

Rab Douglas says Dundee must end the yo-yo tag they’ve acquired but United too must ensure they don’t start swapping divisions regularly.

That’s why good recruitment and player development are the keys to success in determining whether dark blue or tangerine will dominate the city’s bragging rights next term.

At this present time Tony Docherty’s side are the better of the two teams. Their status as a top six Premiership side is proof of that.

Jim Goodwin’s players have done what was asked of them in the Championship but the Dark Blues’ position in the Premiership marks them out as the superior unit.

I’d like to see a bigger top league but I’m under no illusions that Championship football is on a par with the Premiership.

The league Dundee have done so well in this season demands a higher all round standard of player than the one United will emerge from.

Never mind the competition in the top half of the table – even in the bottom six of the Premiership, teams like Aberdeen, Hibs, and Motherwell present much harder tests and have far superior quality than outfits like Ayr, Morton, and Queen’s Park.

Over the course of a season top league players require superior technique, tactical appreciation, and stronger all round physical and mental robustness than their lower league compatriots.

Very few players can survive as one trick ponies in the Premiership.

Even the least skilful players there will have a more rounded set of attributes than most of those a division below.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t some fine talents in the Championship but the depth of ability in the squads there is much shallower in comparison to those operating in the top league.

Dundee have set a very high bar with their top six finish and although some loan players will leave, the bulk of the squad will remain, and top talents like Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan will be a year older and even better.

If summer recruitment at Dens is as good as this season’s crop has been, then United, who have a large group out of contract, will need to add real Premiership quality signings to match their rivals.

Securing out of contract striker Louis Moult for his effective partnership with Tony Watt is also important to prepare for the challenges posed by much stronger defences.

Ogren’s budget

Much rests on the budget available from owner Mark Ogren, how good the Tannadice contacts book is, and how persuasive Jim Goodwin can be in selling the club to potential signings.

Dundee are an attractive proposition for new faces after their fine Premiership showing and still possible qualification for European football.

The club’s reputation this season has burgeoned and it will enhance Dens as a more attractive destination for players.

United have their work cut out to match their city adversaries next season.

However, Tony Docherty has revamped Dundee from a standing start.

Maybe United can emulate that Dens template.