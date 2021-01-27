St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson happy with point against Aberdeen and Glenn Middleton’s performance

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was content with the draw his team earned against Aberdeen that extended their unbeaten run to six.

It would have been a big ask to expect a repeat of the fireworks of Hampden Park against the third best side in the Premiership and Davidson’s Betfred Cup finalists can now point to three clean-sheets in a row.

“It was not a classic by any means,” said the Perth boss.

“I don’t think either goalkeeper was really tested. Both teams fought hard but the two systems cancelled each other out.

“I thought we could have done a lot better first half. I wasn’t particularly pleased with the way we played and how we pressed. But I got a reaction in the second half.”

Davidson dismissed the idea that the slow start had anything to do with coming down from their semi-final victory high.

“Not really,” he said. “I don’t think so. I think it was just a hard game. Aberdeen are a good team and they play a certain style.

“But I thought defensively we were really good tonight. Our defenders defended their box really well and we got the clean sheet. So I was pleased with that aspect.

“Aberdeen are a threat from set-pieces but we defended well.

“I think it was a good point. I don’t think we played as well as we could against a tough team but overall, neither team did enough to win the match.”

Recent loan signing from Rangers, Glenn Middleton, was brought on as a late substitute and came close to snatching Saints an injury-time winner.

“It was great to get him on the park and give him game time,” said Davidson.

“He’s not played proper competitive football for a while. I think we could all see he has a bit of quality.

“I think he expected to score at the end there. Hopefully that’s the kind of quality he brings to our team.”

It’s Kilmarnock up next for Saints on Saturday.

“The boys are confident just now and they know they can do better than they did tonight,” said Davidson. “But their confidence is high.

“If you don’t taste defeat for a while that helps and we have to make sure that continues.”

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said: “I thought we were good up to a point – the point being that final bit.

“First half I thought we were the better team but the second half was a bit more even. We’re just disappointed we didn’t turn a good performance into a brilliant performance and a brilliant result.”