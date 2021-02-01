St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry seals Aberdeen loan move – with help from former Saint Matty Kennedy

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has swooped to take St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry on loan to Pittodrie.

And Hendry has revealed ex-Saint Matty Kennedy played a role in his Granite City switch.

Dons boss McInnes, who sold Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham City in a £2 million deal, quickly moved to add options to his frontline.

And former Blackburn Rovers kid Hendry, who showed his potential with nine goals for Saints last season, was on his list of loan targets, along with Scotland U21 starlet Fraser Hornby and Swiss centre forward Florian Kamberi.

With Chris Kane and Stevie May providing options and Israeli hit man Guy Melamed now up to speed, Perth boss Callum Davidson sanctioned the deal.

Hendry (23), son of Scotland legend Colin, has been playing bit parts this term at McDiarmid.

But Davidson insists the youngster, who has another 18 months left on his contract, still has a future at Perth.

Speaking to Aberdeen club TV channel, Red TV, Hendry later revealed former Saints star Matty Kennedy, now of the Dons, played a messenger role in his move north.

📽️ @Callum_Hendry sat down to speak to RedTV after joining The Dons. Watch in full on RedTV ⤵️ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 1, 2021

“When we played Aberdeen at McDiarmid, I spoke to Matty and he said Aberdeen were interested because I’d told him I was allowed to go on loan,” Hendry said.

“It just stemmed from that. There was nothing serious until the last few days.

“As soon as I heard I was delighted because I haven’t been playing and Derek (McInnes) said I have a chance.

“I know once I bang one goal in they’ll flood in.”