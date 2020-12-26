St Johnstone’s Chris Kane knows now would be perfect time for some more Pittodrie heroics against Aberdeen

The first one will probably always be the best.

But Chris Kane knows that now would be the perfect time for some more Pittodrie heroics.

The St Johnstone striker famously came off the bench against Aberdeen on the last day of the 2014/15 season to send the Perth club into the Europa League.

The stakes aren’t nearly as high for this latest Boxing day clash – but there is no doubting that Callum Davidson’s men could really do with a morale-boosting victory to end a six-game winless Premiership run.

And if there’s a stadium that is likely to bring out the best in Kane, it’s this one.

“It’s a wee while ago now but I’ll always remember that goal,” said the 26-year-old.

“It was really special – my first for St Johnstone and getting the club into Europe for the next season.

“We usually do well as a team there as well.

“There was a good win at Pittodrie last season when I played – Ali (McCann) scored the winner.

“Hopefully we can regroup after losing to Rangers and go up there with the positive mindset that we’ll need.

“Sometimes certain grounds seem to suit you. It can be like that for strikers.

“Playing at Ross County has been good for me as well (he scored twice there in 2016/17, one of them a last minute winner) and we’ve got them coming up soon too.”

It was Kane’s goal at Celtic Park that took Saints’ unbeaten run to a history-making 11 less than three weeks ago. Now the priority is ending the current winless one in the league that is becoming a source of concern.

“We definitely want to put that right as soon as possible,” he said.

“We need to be keeping ourselves in amongst it for the teams going for the top six.

“It’s time for us to regroup and get a few wins, starting with Aberdeen.

“There have been a lot of draws but with the league being so tight from fifth to 12th it’s wins that we need just now to get to where we want to be in the table.

“After Aberdeen there are games against teams in the bottom half of the league like ourselves. They’ll be really important.”

On the midweek 3-0 defeat to Rangers, Kane reflected: “For the first 25 minutes they didn’t really trouble us. They had plenty of the ball but didn’t do anything with it.

“It wasn’t until the first goal that we had anything to worry about. Our heads went down after that and we didn’t react properly.”

Kane only scored two goals last season but has doubled that tally already in the 2020/21 campaign and is feeling the benefit of being selected regularly by manager Callum Davidson.

“I just want to play as many games as I can and help the team with a few goals,” he said.

“I’m happy that I’m getting plenty of game-time. I had an injury at the start of the season and then it was about getting my fitness back up to where it should be.

“The gaffer seems happy with what I’m doing, which is the main thing.”

Signing a six-month extension to a contract that was due to run out in a few days has helped his positive mindset.

“I’m delighted to get that sorted,” said Kane. “I know that I’m going to be here until the summer and hopefully I can kick on from here.”

Saints will be without Michael O’Halloran for this game after the forward saw red for the second time this season.

“The first one was a good foul because they were breaking on us,” said Kane. “The second one, he’s just mistimed it.

“We’ve got other boys who can play and hopefully get us the right result.”

This will be the penultimate match Danny McNamara can play in before returning to Millwall at the turn of the year.

“Danny’s been absolutely brilliant for us and will be a big loss,” said Kane.

“But Shaun (Rooney) can play there and we’ve got Jason (Kerr) to come back from suspension.

“I wish Danny all the best and hopefully we can send him off with a couple of wins.

“He’s a great professional and I’m sure he’ll do really well when he goes back to Millwall.”