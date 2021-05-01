Hibernian 0-1 St Johnstone: Saints move up to fifth as Perth momentum continues

St Johnstone are in their second cup semi-final of the season and now they’re into fifth in the Premiership table.

Perth momentum shows no sign of stalling.

Glenn Middleton, the man who secured Saints’ place in the top six, was the matchwinner.

And, with Livingston losing to Aberdeen, Callum Davidson’s side are now above the team they beat in the Betfred Cup final on goal difference with two just league matches left to play.

Davidson made seven changes to the team which knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup last weekend, with Ibrox hero Zander Clark among those rested.

It was a new-look attack – Chris Kane through the middle with Michael O’Halloran and Middleton just off him.

Saints were gifted their opening goal midway through the first half.

Ryan Porteous dispossessed O’Halloran but inexplicably picked out Middleton with his subsequent pass out of defence rather than a team-mate and the on-loan forward found the net from just inside the box.

Saints had stand-in goalkeeper Elliott Parish to thank for going into the break with their 1-0 lead intact after he made a superb reflex save to thwart Martin Boyle at the back post.

Boyle did get the ball past Parish on 73 minutes but he was denied an equaliser by a flag for offside.

It turned out to be a very good afternoon for a number of reasons, with Murray Davidson making his comeback as a late substitute among them.

Next up, it’s a return to Hampden Park to face St Mirren.