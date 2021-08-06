Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Glenn Middleton set to make St Johnstone return after Rangers give loan the go-ahead

By Eric Nicolson
August 6 2021, 7.55am Updated: August 6 2021, 9.18am
Callum Davidson and Glenn Middleton celebrate winning the Scottish Cup.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has given the go-ahead for Glenn Middleton to go out on loan again.

And it is understood that old club St Johnstone are the Scotland under-21 forward’s number one destination.

Middleton, a Scottish Cup Hampden hero in Saints’ semi-final and final last season, has always been Callum Davidson’s first choice to enhance his attacking options.

Others, such as ex-Dundee man Greg Stewart, were considered but the Perth boss made it clear at the start of pre-season that he would keep the door open for Middleton.

Now, as confirmed in the Daily Record, Rangers have finally agreed to a season-long loan to McDiarmid Park, with Gerrard believing that will benefit the 21-year-old’s career development.

Saints, who secured a superb 1-1 draw with Galatasary in the first round of their Europa League third round qualifier, are also waiting on final word that the signing of Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen has been processed.

