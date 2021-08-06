Glenn Middleton set to make St Johnstone return after Rangers give loan the go-ahead

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has given the go-ahead for Glenn Middleton to go out on loan again.

And it is understood that old club St Johnstone are the Scotland under-21 forward’s number one destination.

Middleton, a Scottish Cup Hampden hero in Saints’ semi-final and final last season, has always been Callum Davidson’s first choice to enhance his attacking options.

FT: St Mirren 1-2 St Johnstone Glenn Middleton's free kick at 74 minutes played secured St Johnstone's place in the final. — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 9, 2021

Others, such as ex-Dundee man Greg Stewart, were considered but the Perth boss made it clear at the start of pre-season that he would keep the door open for Middleton.

Now, as confirmed in the Daily Record, Rangers have finally agreed to a season-long loan to McDiarmid Park, with Gerrard believing that will benefit the 21-year-old’s career development.

Saints, who secured a superb 1-1 draw with Galatasary in the first round of their Europa League third round qualifier, are also waiting on final word that the signing of Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen has been processed.

