Steve Clarke: This is a ‘great chance’ for St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark

Zander Clark has been told he has a “great chance” to put down a marker in his first Scotland squad.

National manager Steve Clarke has called up the St Johnstone goalkeeper and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly for next month’s World Cup qualifying triple-header.

The pair will be working under new goalie coach, Chris Woods, which presents a big opportunity for the Perth double cup-winner, according to Clarke.

Veteran Craig Gordon is the likely starter against Denmark, Moldova and Austria but there was no place in the squad for the man who played all three games in Euro 2020, David Marshall.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Congratulations to @Zanderr1, who earns his first Scotland call-up. pic.twitter.com/bEQ9IcdQZM — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) August 24, 2021

“David was my number one and has had a tough time at Derby County,” said Clarke. “He finds himself as number three.

“He’s disappointed not to be involved but fully understands why he’s not in this camp.

“It’s a great chance for Liam and Zander to step-up and impress the new goalkeeping coach.

“They’re not very young (Clark is 29 and Kelly 25) but they are younger than the ones we’ve had recently.”