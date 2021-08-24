Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Steve Clarke: This is a ‘great chance’ for St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark

By Eric Nicolson
August 24 2021, 3.22pm Updated: August 24 2021, 3.31pm
Zander Clark.
Zander Clark has been told he has a “great chance” to put down a marker in his first Scotland squad.

National manager Steve Clarke has called up the St Johnstone goalkeeper and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly for next month’s World Cup qualifying triple-header.

The pair will be working under new goalie coach, Chris Woods, which presents a big opportunity for the Perth double cup-winner, according to Clarke.

Veteran Craig Gordon is the likely starter against Denmark, Moldova and Austria but there was no place in the squad for the man who played all three games in Euro 2020, David Marshall.

“David was my number one and has had a tough time at Derby County,” said Clarke. “He finds himself as number three.

“He’s disappointed not to be involved but fully understands why he’s not in this camp.

“It’s a great chance for Liam and Zander to step-up and impress the new goalkeeping coach.

“They’re not very young (Clark is 29 and Kelly 25) but they are younger than the ones we’ve had recently.”

