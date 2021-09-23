Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Shaun Rooney: Greedy St Johnstone want more silverware AND third place in the league

By Eric Nicolson
September 23 2021, 10.27pm
St Johnstone's Shaun Rooney celebrates another big cup win.
When the world and his wife were telling St Johnstone that this season had anti-climax inevitably written all over it, the Perth players ignored them.

Instead of basking in the afterglow of a domestic double, the greedy-for-more McDiarmid Park men were setting new goals.

Shaun Rooney and his team-mates want more silverware and a third-place finish in the Premiership.

Now, after getting their league campaign kick-started at Pittodrie and securing a fifth trip to Hampden Park in less than a year by knocking local rivals Dundee out of the Premier Sports Cup, you wouldn’t rule it out.

“Hopefully we can do it again,” said Rooney.

“I would love to see it and retain the trophy. We’ll see how it goes.

“The fans missed out on so much last season but we wanted to prove we could do it all again this season with them there.

“So far we have – we’re back at Hampden for a semi-final – and hopefully we can take them on another trip to the final.

“We came back in with a desire to finish third in the league and get back to Hampden again.

“We’re already there once and hopefully we can get back in the Scottish Cup as well.

“We want to finish third in the league. It will obviously be a tough ask but we want to be in Europe again next season.”

Shaun Rooney's first St Johnstone goal against Dunfermline.
Rooney’s St Johnstone career came to life at the quarter-final stage of last year’s League Cup. After history repeated itself at Dens, no wonder the competition is so precious to him.

“That’s a few goals now so keep them coming,” said the former Inverness Caley Thistle defender.

“The game actually reminded me of the Dunfermline one last season. First half we didn’t really get going.

“But once we scored, we settled down and then Ali Crawford scored a good goal after mine.

“It was a great ball in from Callum Booth and he showed great desire.”

According to Rooney, there is no complicated secret to Saints’ cup success.

“I think it’s just the team effort,” he said. “Everybody just wants to do so well.

“We go into cup games with the same attitude as in the league. We always want to win games – and get the win bonus!

“Europe took its toll on us a wee bit but we’ve recharged the batteries, are ready to go again and can hopefully kick on.”

Hibs next

It’s Hibs up next on Sunday – opponents Saints have beaten four times in a row, culminating in the Scottish Cup final triumph.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Rooney. “We did well against them last season and hopefully we can do that again.

“We’ve got a good run of fixtures. We want to keep on winning and get higher up the league.”

