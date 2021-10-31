Ali Crawford: St Johnstone matchwinner against Dundee United “100%” wants to extend loan from Bolton Wanderers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ali Crawford: St Johnstone matchwinner against Dundee United “100%” wants to extend loan from Bolton Wanderers

By Eric Nicolson
October 31 2021, 10.27pm
Ali Crawford celebrates his goal with his St Johnstone team-mates.
Ali Crawford celebrates his goal with his St Johnstone team-mates.

Ali Crawford has “100%” made his mind up he wants to stay at St Johnstone beyond the end of his current loan spell.

The Bolton Wanderers midfielder, who scored the winner against Dundee United on Saturday to make it a double in the City of Discovery after his League Cup quarter-final strike at Dens Park earlier in the season, is due to return to Lancashire in January.

But the 30-year-old, established as a key player for Saints boss Callum Davidson, is keen to put down roots in Perth.

“The loan is until January but I’m hopeful that it will get extended until the end of the season,” said Crawford.

“I’m enjoying my football here. Hopefully I can keep popping with goals and help us climb the league.

“I 100% want to stay but unfortunately it’s not down to me.

“If the club want to keep me until the end of the season I’ll be more than delighted to do that.”

Crawford was used to being part of a Hamilton side that wore their unity and commitment as a badge of honour.

And those qualities helped preserve the lead Crawford’s first half goal had given Saints.

“I’m delighted to get the goal, but most importantly the three points,” he said. “It was a brilliant win.

“We carried on from our good point against Hearts in midweek – like Dundee United, another good side.

“We knew this would be difficult given the form they were in.

“Getting an early goal certainly helped and we had something to hold on to when they came at us in the second half.

“They came into the game more and had numerous chances.

“We showed great character to dig in.

“The boys here give everything. A few were cramping up at the end which shows the amount of effort we’re putting in.

“And when we’ve needed him, the big keeper was there to save us.”

Zander to the rescue

The big keeper, with six magnificent saves, certainly was.

“That’s probably one of the best performances I’ve seen,” said Crawford.

“He was unbelievable.

“I don’t know how he made some of those saves – he even managed to get up and make a brilliant double-save.

“On that performance alone he should be in the next Scotland squad in my opinion.

“Hopefully he gets another chance. He definitely deserves it.”

Zander Clark: St Johnstone hero against Dundee United has given perfect response to Scotland disappointment, says Callum Davidson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]