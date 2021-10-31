Ali Crawford: St Johnstone matchwinner against Dundee United “100%” wants to extend loan from Bolton Wanderers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ali Crawford has “100%” made his mind up he wants to stay at St Johnstone beyond the end of his current loan spell.

The Bolton Wanderers midfielder, who scored the winner against Dundee United on Saturday to make it a double in the City of Discovery after his League Cup quarter-final strike at Dens Park earlier in the season, is due to return to Lancashire in January.

But the 30-year-old, established as a key player for Saints boss Callum Davidson, is keen to put down roots in Perth.

“The loan is until January but I’m hopeful that it will get extended until the end of the season,” said Crawford.

“I’m enjoying my football here. Hopefully I can keep popping with goals and help us climb the league.

“I 100% want to stay but unfortunately it’s not down to me.

“If the club want to keep me until the end of the season I’ll be more than delighted to do that.”

📽️Highlights as Ali Crawford's first-half strike and some great saves from Zander Clark helped St Johnstone seal victory at Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership pic.twitter.com/rdhTYI38Nm — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 30, 2021

Crawford was used to being part of a Hamilton side that wore their unity and commitment as a badge of honour.

And those qualities helped preserve the lead Crawford’s first half goal had given Saints.

“I’m delighted to get the goal, but most importantly the three points,” he said. “It was a brilliant win.

“We carried on from our good point against Hearts in midweek – like Dundee United, another good side.

“We knew this would be difficult given the form they were in.

“Getting an early goal certainly helped and we had something to hold on to when they came at us in the second half.

“They came into the game more and had numerous chances.

“We showed great character to dig in.

“The boys here give everything. A few were cramping up at the end which shows the amount of effort we’re putting in.

“And when we’ve needed him, the big keeper was there to save us.”

Zander to the rescue

The big keeper, with six magnificent saves, certainly was.

“That’s probably one of the best performances I’ve seen,” said Crawford.

“He was unbelievable.

“I don’t know how he made some of those saves – he even managed to get up and make a brilliant double-save.

“On that performance alone he should be in the next Scotland squad in my opinion.

“Hopefully he gets another chance. He definitely deserves it.”