PODCAST: St Johnstone v Celtic preview, Dundee United’s new signing and Dunfermline’s new manager

By Eric Nicolson
November 18 2021, 4.33pm
The latest Talking Football podcast.
St Johnstone are seeking to make it three cup finals in a row when they face Celtic at Hampden Park.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the Perth side’s chances, Callum Davidson’s team selection and the opposition weaknesses they can seek to exploit.

For Dundee United, there’s a new signing from Ghana in Mathew Cudjoe, a game against Aberdeen and the success of former players at Scotland level to discuss.

John Hughes taking over at Dunfermline is also on the agenda.

Listen below at Podbean

Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

