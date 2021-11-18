PODCAST: St Johnstone v Celtic preview, Dundee United’s new signing and Dunfermline’s new manager

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone are seeking to make it three cup finals in a row when they face Celtic at Hampden Park.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the Perth side’s chances, Callum Davidson’s team selection and the opposition weaknesses they can seek to exploit.

For Dundee United, there’s a new signing from Ghana in Mathew Cudjoe, a game against Aberdeen and the success of former players at Scotland level to discuss.

John Hughes taking over at Dunfermline is also on the agenda.

