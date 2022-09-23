3 different goalkeepers, 4 goals in 6 minutes and 5-1 to 5-5 – the 60th anniversary of St Johnstone’s greatest ever comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 different goalkeepers, 4 goals in 6 minutes and 5-1 to 5-5 – the 60th anniversary of St Johnstone’s greatest ever comeback

By Eric Nicolson
September 23 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 23 2022, 1.37pm
Billy Taylor, Ron McKinven and Jim Townsend - three of the St Johnstone comeback heroes at Stenhousemuir.
Billy Taylor, Ron McKinven and Jim Townsend - three of the St Johnstone comeback heroes at Stenhousemuir.

Stenhousemuir away will evoke different reactions for different generations of St Johnstone supporters.

For those under the age of 30, it will be two big wins in the League Cup in 2008 and 2009 (a combined scoreline of 10-1) that spring to mind.

Fans a bit older still bear the scars of one of the club’s all-time worst results – a 1995, 4-0 Scottish Cup replay defeat for Paul Sturrock’s shell-shocked side.

Even the fact it turned out to be a line-in-the-sand night for a manager who would bring Saints back to the top flight doesn’t lessen the trauma for all who witnessed it.

However, speak to the oldest-living Muirton and McDiarmid diehards, and they may well take you back to a game that was played out 60 years ago this week at Ochilview and could justifiably be given the title of ‘St Johnstone’s greatest ever comeback’.

Wiping out a four-goal deficit with three different goalkeepers made for a never to be forgotten occasion – especially as it was part of a title-winning campaign.

Bobby Brown and Jim Townsend.
Bobby Brown and Jim Townsend.

By the time the Stenhousemuir match came around – Saints’ fifth of the 1962-63 Second Division season – Bobby Brown’s men had already scored 17 goals, including seven in a thrashing of Albion Rovers.

But falling 5-1 behind to Stenny (after taking the lead early in the contest through a Charlie McFadyen 50-yard lob) with just 20 minutes to go was a challenge that should have been beyond the capabilities of even a free-scoring team such as this one.

Goalkeeper crisis

Keeper Billy Taylor had been carried after just 12 minutes with a head injury.

His replacement Jimmy Lachlan conceded two goals before Jim Townsend was given a go between the posts to see if he could do any better.

The Sporting Post match report on St Johnstone’s greatest comeback.

‘With a plaster on his forehead’ as reported in the Sporting Post, Taylor was deemed fit enough to play outfield as a left winger with 10 minutes to go before half-time.

There was no such thing as head injury protocols back then as, with Saints trailing 3-1 at the break, he re-emerged in goals for the second half.

It looked to be a wasted gamble as three became four and four became five, only for Saints to score four times within the space of six minutes, leaving themselves with 13 minutes to snatch the most dramatic of late winners, which John Bell (on a hat-trick) came agonisingly close to doing at the death.

A club record run of league games without defeat would subsequently stretch to 19, with the biggest threat to promotion back to the First Division turning out to be a two-and-a-half month winter freeze and football shutdown.

Saints, captained by hall-of-famer Ron McKinven, would go up as champions and a new era of top flight football, which would be taken to greater heights by Willie Ormond’s legends, had begun.

And in terms of one-off comebacks, what happened at Ochilview six decades ago remains at the top of the pile.

Editor's Picks