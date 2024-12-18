Killer late goal stat dragging St Johnstone down Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Killer late goal stat dragging St Johnstone down Premiership table

The Perth side have developed a habit of throwing away points late in games.

Jack Sanders and Adama Sidibeh walk off the pitch after St Johnstone lost to St Mirren.
Jack Sanders and Adama Sidibeh are dejected after St Johnstone conceded two late goals against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone are second bottom of the Premiership table.

And they are also second bottom of the table that has contributed to that worrying overall standing.

The only team who have suffered more acutely from the concession of late league goals this season is Hibs.

Saturday’s painful defeat to St Mirren was the latest example of an opposition finding the back of Saints’ net after the 85th minute – on this occasion, twice.

Not only have the Perth side conceded the second most (seven) of the 12 teams in this game-defining period of top-flight fixtures, that worrying habit has also cost them the second most in terms of points (four).

Twice, goals at the death haven’t affected the outcome of the game – Dundee United’s second at Tannadice and St Mirren’s third in Paisley.

But six points have been thrown away on the back of Ross County’s Dingwall double, Moses Ebiye’s injury-time winner for Motherwell in August and the two that turned victory into defeat last weekend.

Saints have scored three times themselves late in the game but the only one of consequence was Nicky Clark’s stoppage time strike at Dens Park.

Nicky Clark scores from close range against Dundee.
Nicky Clark scores from close range against Dundee. Image: SNS.

A Gavin Molloy own goal on day one didn’t affect the result against Aberdeen and Makenzie Kirk’s tap-in turned a 2-0 victory over nine-man County into 3-0.

United are the highest scorers (eight) and also have the biggest positive goal difference (six) but they are only one point to the good.

Kilmarnock and Motherwell are really making their late finishes count, each of them gaining an aggregate of four points.

There’s no competition when it comes to which team has suffered most.

Goals after the 8th minute have cost Hibs an astonishing 10 points.

Returning to the St Johnstone perspective, this season does not compare favourably to the three previous campaigns, which were also relegation battles.

In 2023/24, Saints actually gained a point with late goals, they gained two in 2021/22 and were only two in deficit in 2022/23.

