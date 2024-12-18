Full list of changes to Dundee Christmas bin collections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of changes to Dundee Christmas bin collections

Recycling centres will also be shut at certain times over the festive period.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Riverside Recycling Centre.
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson

A series of changes to bin collections and recycling centres in Dundee during Christmas and New Year have been confirmed.

Some household collections will be delayed due to the festive holidays while recycling centres are also affected.

Here is the full list of changes for the festive period.

Dundee Christmas and New Year bin collections

All collections due on festive public holidays will take place a day later than normal.

This means:

  • Collections due on Wednesday December 25 will happen on Thursday  December 26
  • Collections due on Thursday December 26 will happen on Friday December 27
  • Collections due on Friday December 27 will happen on Saturday December 28
  • Collections due on Wednesday January 1 will happen on Thursday January 2
  • Collections due on Thursday January 2 will be happen on Friday January 3
  • Collections due on Friday January 3 will happen on Saturday January 4

Dundee household bin, recycling and trade waste collections due to take place on December 23, 24, 30 and 31 will be unaffected.

Dundee recycling centre opening hours at Christmas and New Year

Meanwhile, the following changes to recycling centres will be in place:

  • Recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2 
  • The centres will be open 9am-4.15pm on all other days (last entry 4pm)
  • Riverside composting site will be closed from Wednesday December 25 to Thursday January 2, reopening on Friday January 3

The council says service delays may occur and collections may be later than planned.

Kerbside bins or food caddies not collected on the advertised dates should be left out until collected.

