Full list of changes to Dundee Christmas bin collections

A series of changes to bin collections and recycling centres in Dundee during Christmas and New Year have been confirmed.

Some household collections will be delayed due to the festive holidays while recycling centres are also affected.

Here is the full list of changes for the festive period.

Dundee Christmas and New Year bin collections

All collections due on festive public holidays will take place a day later than normal.

This means:

Collections due on Wednesday December 25 will happen on Thursday December 26

Dundee household bin, recycling and trade waste collections due to take place on December 23, 24, 30 and 31 will be unaffected.

Dundee recycling centre opening hours at Christmas and New Year

Meanwhile, the following changes to recycling centres will be in place:

Recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2

on and The centres will be open 9am-4.15pm on all other days (last entry 4pm)

Riverside composting site will be closed from Wednesday December 25 to Thursday January 2, reopening on Friday January 3

The council says service delays may occur and collections may be later than planned.

Kerbside bins or food caddies not collected on the advertised dates should be left out until collected.