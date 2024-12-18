Dundee’s Caird Park golf courses ‘ripped up’ as ‘prophetic’ letter warns of quad bike menace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Caird Park golf courses ‘ripped up’ as ‘prophetic’ letter warns of quad bike menace

Multiple fairways at the 18-hole course have been damaged by a quad biker.

By Lindsey Hamilton
vandalism caird park golf course
Vandals have targeted closure-threatened Caird Park golf course. Image: Supplied

Vandals have struck at Dundee’s doomed Caird Park golf courses.

Over the weekend four fairways on the 18-hole course were ripped up by someone believed to have been riding a quad bike.

There has also been damage to parts of the nine-hole course.

The vandalism comes with club officials involved in talks with an international golf management company to save the courses.

‘Prophetic’ letter points to more vandalism at Caird Park

It also coincides with a tongue-in-cheek but “prophetic” letter in Wednesday’s Evening Telegraph pointing out what could happen to the courses once closed by the local authority in April.

Both the 18-hole and nine-hole facilities will shut as operator Leisure and Culture Dundee looks to cut costs.

The decision was ratified by ruling SNP councillors last week.

Since then, more than 3,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Caird Park to be saved from closure.

Earlier this week, The Courier also revealed new plans to save and upgrade the courses.

Four fairways have been ripped up

Club captain Ian Gordon said he was “very disappointed” at the latest damage at the courses but added it could happen more and more if the courses aren’t saved.

He said: “We are very disappointed that further damage has been caused by what looks like a quad bike on the course.

“The fairways at the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th holes have been ripped up.

“There is also damage to the nine-hole course.

vandalism Caird Park Golf course
It’s thought a quad bike caused the damage. Image: Supplied
caird park golf vandalism
Four holes have been targeted. Image: Supplied

“Our fear is that if the courses aren’t saved they will become the targets for more and more damage.

“In fact, a prophetic letter in the Evening Tele pretty much spells out what could happen.

“The letter is sarcastic but there is a lot of truth in it by someone who fears the worst once the course closes.

“What is said in the letter is exactly what we believe will happen.”

The letter in the Tele, which is signed by ‘Cairdie Bikers Trailblazers’, takes a sarcastic dig at the closure plans.

caird park golf course vandalism
The letter in the Evening Tele. Image: DC Thomson

It says: “Dundee City Council deserve to be congratulated on the decision to close Caird Park’s golf course.

“For a few years, my fellow bikers and I have been trail blazing across the course vandalising the fairways and destroying greens in the hope the council would have no option but to close the course.”

It adds: “Now with closure we will have free rein allowing us to, without restriction, practise our wheelers, scrub jumps and, of course, team races at speed all over the expanse of Caird Park.

“The teenage bikers have won.”

Over recent years the club and courses at Caird Park have been regularly targeted by vandals and thieves.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has been asked to comment.

