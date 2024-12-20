Simo Valakari: ‘I want to win trophies’ declares St Johnstone boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari: ‘I want to win trophies’ declares St Johnstone boss

Valakari insists adding major trophies to the McDiarmid Park cabinet is realistic goal for the Perth club.

By Sean Hamilton
Simo Valakari has big ambitions for St Johnstone. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
St Johnstone are fighting for their Premiership status – but boss Simo Valakari insists his long-term target is more major trophies.

Saints sit second bottom of the Premiership after a run of results that have not matched improving performances under Valakari.

Defeat to Hearts on Sunday could see them hit the bottom of the table.

But while preparation work is ongoing ahead of what should turn out to be a busy January transfer window, the manager has shed light on his longer-term aspirations at the club.

And the good news for fans is that they are tied up in silverware.

In a YouTube interview with the Scottish Sun, Valakari explained: “I want to win things. I want to win trophies.

“I have been fortunate enough to win trophies back in Finland and back in Riga.

Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's win.
“It’s not a dream. That’s my target.

“How we are going to get there, that’s a different story. That journey, we have started one month ago. There is a lot of work ahead. We need to change, improve many, many things.

“But I would not say these things if I did not see it’s a possibility because I am always very, very honest.

“I see it’s a possibility with our club. Is it easy? No, no, no. Definitely not. But it’s a possibility.”

Asked about the difficulties of emulating the achievements of Tommy Wright’s 2014 Scottish Cup winners and Callum Davidson’s 2022 cup double-winners, Valakari added: “It is possible.

“In this league, you need to always leave Celtic and Rangers out, but the rest of the teams, there is not much between.

“There are a lot of things some clubs do better than other clubs.

“But what we have here is basically everything – we have a nice stadium, good training facilities, people inside the club who want to push the club in one direction, we have owners who have come with new energy, new ideas… so yes, it is possible.”

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

Valakari’s confidence has been boosted by his developing relationship with St Johnstone’s US-based owners, headed up by Adam Webb.

In them, he revealed he has found kindred, “crazy” spirits.

Valakari said: “If you don’t dream big. Nothing will happen.

“That’s why, what I like about our owners [is] they are like me – they are crazy, in a good way.

“Because we really believe that we can take this club [forward] and we would like to create St Johnstone to be a club where players don’t come and say: ‘Okay, I go to St Johnstone because I didn’t find anything better.’

“We want to be a club that players can say: ‘Yes, I want to go there. There is an idea, an identity, there is a possibility to enjoy doing something.

“Or for young players: ‘St Johnstone is a club [where, if] I go there, I will be successful there. [if] I play good there, I go to bigger things.”

