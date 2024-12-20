Luigi Capuano wants Dundee United to be transfer market maestros as Tannadice CEO hails ‘instrumental’ fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Luigi Capuano wants Dundee United to be transfer market maestros as Tannadice CEO hails ‘instrumental’ fans

Capuano was content with how the Terrors navigated a challenging campaign in the second tier.

Luigi Capuano, pictured, has overseen a drive towards sustainability at Dundee United.
Capuano, pictured, has overseen a drive towards sustainability at Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano insists player trading will be crucial to the Tangerines’ financial future after the club banked £1 million in 2022/23 to mitigate the impact of relegation to the Championship.

United were forced to tighten their belts after dropping to the second tier – resulting in a £1.7 million drop in revenue – and banked undisclosed fees for Dylan Levitt, Carljohan Eriksson, Immi Niskanen and Aziz Behich.

After inserting a sell-on clause as part of Behich’s move to Melbourne City, the Terrors secured another substantial six-figure windfall when the Australia international joined Saudi giants Al-Nassr for a loan fee of £1.6 million.

Aziz Behich celebrates a Dundee United goal. Image: SNS
Aziz Behich celebrates with United fans. Image: SNS

United crafted a team designed to escape the Championship before effectively building an entirely new side after winning promotion. Thirteen new arrivals were secured in the summer of 2024.

That effort was aided by the arrival of head of recruitment Michael Cairney.

And Capuano is adamant United will continue to develop Cairney’s department to support boss Jim Goodwin – and make the Tangerines a well-oiled machine in the transfer market.

Capuano eyes ‘robust and successful’ model

“That (summer 2023) was a really successful window in terms of player sales,” said Capuano. “Coming back into the Premiership, we brought in a new head of recruitment (Michael Cairney).

“That’s the first step in what we hope to achieve, which is a robust and successful player trading model. I feel we’ve managed to do some good business in the transfer market this summer, but it is very early in the process.

“We are going to be looking constantly at our recruitment department and how we enhance and develop it.

Dundee United striker Sam Dalby celebrates
Sam Dalby, one of the club’s many successful summer signings. Image: SNS

“Longer term, we hope to build a recruitment department that feeds into that trading model and allows us to bring in players that – firstly and most importantly – have a really positive impact on the first team. Then become assets to the football club.”

Capuano: Fan backing key to revenue

Capuano was speaking in the aftermath of United’s financial results for the year ending June 2023 being released.

They showed a £2.8 million loss (a £2.3 million operating loss, less the notional interest owed on a loan to chairman Mark Ogren).

But more than that, the numbers told the story of a club forced to reset following off-the-pitch wastefulness and on-the-pitch failure in the prior campaign, bringing total costs down by £3.8 million.

And Capuano has paid tribute to the “loyalty” of the United fans, who played an “instrumental” role in the Tangerines bringing in a revenue of £6.4 million despite the challenges of life in the Scottish Championship.

Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United have enjoyed a phenomenal backing. Image: Shutterstock.

“One thing that was a little bit of an unknown was how fans would react following relegation,” Capuano told DUTV.

“But speaking for myself, the board and everyone at the football club; the fans have played an instrumental role for this club in the last 18 months, helping us get back to the Premiership and in a far healthier position.

“Season ticket sales remained at an extremely positive level, which was testament to the support of our fanbase. Our retail revenues remained almost at Premiership levels because of that loyalty.

“We’ve seen it again this season. Season ticket sales and home crowd attendances are unprecedented in the last 10 to 15 years. That has allowed us to build and look forward more positively.”

Regular top six aim

Expanding on what United are aiming to “build” towards, Capuano continued: “Over the coming years we want to be a team that continually competes for top six places and aims to be in the final stages of cup competitions.”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin is realistic, but positive, about the task ahead
Jim Goodwin lays out Dundee United's Celtic game plan as Tannadice boss highlights OBSCENE…
Louis Moult notched his second goal in as many matches
Louis Moult injury revealed as Dundee United striker vows: 'I'll be back!'
Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Dundee United post £2.8 million loss in annual accounts but Mark Ogren makes bullish…
Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
Can Sam Dalby be crowned Premiership top scorer?
Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson amongst Dundee and ex-Dundee United stars and staff owed cash by crisis…
Louis Moult is a Dundee United injury worry ahead of facing Celtic
Louis Moult injury sweat as Dundee United star is sent for scan ahead of…
Liam Grimshaw, far left, clutches the Championship trophy
Dundee United title winner opens up on agonising Tannadice axe – just weeks before…
3
The Fir Park LED screen shows 'VAR check' during United's clash with Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are a magnet for questionable VAR calls - I'd bin…
2
Louis Moult, left, and strike-partner Sam Dalby
Louis Moult pinpoints turning point in Motherwell defeat as Dundee United ace spotlights Sam…
2
Jim Goodwin said Dundee United would 'take their medicine' after the defeat.
Jim Goodwin quizzed on Will Ferry absence impact as Dundee United boss welcomes winger…
2

Conversation