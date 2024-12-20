Kaye Adams chooses her dream Stirlingshire home on Escape to the Country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kaye Adams chooses her dream Stirlingshire home on Escape to the Country

The Loose Women presenter viewed four homes as she plans to leave Glasgow.

By Ben MacDonald
Kaye Adams appears on Escape to the Country
Kaye Adams was joined by host Jules Hudson and friend Karen McKenzie. Image: BBC/Naked West/Fremantle

TV presenter Kaye Adams has decided to ditch city life for the Stirlingshire countryside on Escape to the Country.

The Loose Woman presenter appeared on a celebrity edition of the BBC series on Thursday evening.

Joined by host Jules Hudson and best friend Karen McKenzie, Kaye hoped to downsize after spending 30 years in Glasgow.

Kaye, 61, hoped to find a three-bedroom property offering open-planned living, a garden and space to record her podcast.

She gave herself an £850,000 budget to find a dream home to share with husband Ian.

Kinlochard first stop on Kaye Adams’ Stirlingshire journey

The trio’s first stop was Aros in Kinlochard, near Aberfoyle.

The former 1870s schoolhouse has a separate two-storey garage and studio annexe.

Powered by a ground source heat pump with solar panels, the house has three bedrooms and is surrounded by half an acre of land.

The Kinlochard property. Image: BBC
The house is surrounded by half an acre of land. Image: BBC
Kaye was impressed with the loch setting. Image: BBC

Kaye was impressed with the house, calling it beautiful.

She said: “The proportions are lovely. In my house, arguably the rooms are too big. There’s just the two of you sitting there at night, it feels odd.”

The house was available for offers over £700,000.

Kaye said: “I could live here if I could, difficult to be stressed standing here because it’s just so beautiful.”

After visiting the property, Jules asked Kaye why she decided to move away from Glasgow.

She said: “I’ve seen myself as a city person for so long. Once you take a closer look at it, it’s not so daunting.

“As I get older, I don’t really want to be that person who is stuck and is not open to other opportunities and other possibilities.”

Buchlyvie features on Escape to the Country

The second property visited was Dippin Lodge in Buchlyvie.

The £750,000 property was built in 1992 and is set on the former site of an ancient threshing barn.

The Buchlyvie house. Image: BBC

Kaye enjoyed the house’s lodge-like setting and said it wouldn’t seem a downsize.

However, she felt the property was too big and more suited to a younger family.

Ruskie stars in hit BBC series

The third property was located in Burnside of Ruskie, Ruskie.

Over 300 years old and powered by solar panels, the house has six bedrooms across three floors.

The Ruskie house. Image: BBC

Kaye thought it was the most beautiful-looking house, calling it ‘almost perfect’.

She asked herself: “Do I want a smaller house or do I want a change of scene?”

She ultimately decided the £770,000 property, near Thornhill, was just too big.

Aberfoyle provides mystery for Loose Women presenter

The show offers a mystery house for contestants to view.

For Kaye, the property was located minutes from Aberfoyle.

The house near Aberfoyle. Image: BBC

Built in 1890, Kaye found the seven-bedroom Trossachs Road house “cosy and nice”, and was surprised by the two acres of surrounding grounds.

She thought it would have been priced in the £900,000 bracket, so was shocked to learn it was available for offers over £635,000.

Which house did Kaye choose?

Pondering her next move, Kaye said: “I’ve got so many questions flying around my head.

“How much do I want to downsize? Is this next move my forever move or do you have another adventure left in you?”

After Jules asked which house she would take the keys for, she said: “I do know the answer to this.

“It is the one at the top of Loch Ard.

“The house I thought was absolutely beautiful and it’s made me think that’s the size of the property that I’m looking for.

“If you’re going to escape to the country, you might as well have that view that you would wake up and think ‘wowza’.”

The Kinlochard property is listed on Savills website as under offer.

You can watch Kaye Adams’ episode of Escape to the Country on BBC’s iPlayer service.

